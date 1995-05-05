ProductionEurope Communications S.r.l., Production Group
Also known as
Cruel Jaws, Az emberevő cápa, Dolofonoi karharies, Fauci Crudeli - Cruel Jaws, Grym Hajen, Jaws 5, Jaws 5: Cruel Jaws, Kruté čeľuste, Les dents de la mer 5, Shark Terror - Das Biest aus der Tiefe, The Beast, The Beast - Unheimliche Tiefe, Tiburón 5, Tubarão Cruel, Zvíře Krutý, Δολοφόνοι καρχαρίες, Жестокие челюсти, 新大白鯊
Film rating
3.1
Rate10 votes
3.5IMDb
Quotes
BergerWe're gonna need a bigger HELICOPTER!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.