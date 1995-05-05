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Poster of Cruel Jaws
3.1
Kinoafisha Films Cruel Jaws
3.1

Cruel Jaws

, 1995
Cruel Jaws
USA / Horror, Thriller, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Cruel Jaws
3.1

Cast

David Luther
Francis Berger
George Barnes Jr.
Samuel Lewis
Scott Silveria
Bob Snerensen
Kirsten Urso
Susy Snerensen
Richard Dew
Dag Snerensen
Sky Meadow Palma
Glenda
Norma J. Nesheim
Vanessa
Gregg Hood
Bill Morrison
Carter Collins
Ronnie Lewis
Natasha Etzer
Gloria Lewis
Director Bruno Mattei
Writer Robert Feen, Linda Morrison, Bruno Mattei
Composer Michael Morahan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 5 May 1995
Release date
26 September 1995 Italy
5 May 1995 USA
Production Europe Communications S.r.l., Production Group
Also known as
Cruel Jaws, Az emberevő cápa, Dolofonoi karharies, Fauci Crudeli - Cruel Jaws, Grym Hajen, Jaws 5, Jaws 5: Cruel Jaws, Kruté čeľuste, Les dents de la mer 5, Shark Terror - Das Biest aus der Tiefe, The Beast, The Beast - Unheimliche Tiefe, Tiburón 5, Tubarão Cruel, Zvíře Krutý, Δολοφόνοι καρχαρίες, Жестокие челюсти, 新大白鯊

Film rating

3.1
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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