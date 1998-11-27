Vampire in London is searching for the ideal woman to redeem him.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 38 minutes
Production year1998
Online premiere18 November 2000
World premiere27 November 1998
Release date
27 November 1998
Russia
16+
10 June 1999
Germany
27 November 1998
Great Britain
27 November 1999
Greece
27 November 1998
Kazakhstan
7 October 1999
USA
27 November 1998
Ukraine
MPAAR
Worldwide Gross$54,836
ProductionGoldwyn Films, Film Foundry Partners, Entertainment Film Distributors
Also known as
The Wisdom of Crocodiles, Immortality, Blodstårar, Brivido di sangue, Die Weisheit der Krokodile, I sofia ton krokodeilon, Immortalité, Krokodillide tarkus, Krokodilok bölcsessége, Krokotiilin kyyneleet, La sabiduría de los cocodrilos, La sagesse des crocodiles, Lágrimas de Crocodilo, Mądrość krokodyli, Mudrost krokodila, Preţul nemuririi, Trí Tuệ Cá Sấu, Η σοφία των κροκοδείλων, Мудрість крокодилів, Мудрость крокодилов, Мъдростта на крокодилите, クロコダイルの涙
Quotes
Steven GrlsczWhen I was a boy I fell out of a tree but I managed just to grab a branch. I hung there for a long time, terrified. The silence and the pain in my arms. And the pounding in my ears. And then I fell. I don't remember what happened when I hit the ground. All I can remember now is the agony of holding on. And the wonderful feeling, the wonderful of letting go.
Джуд Лоу тут на месте абсолютно.