Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Immortality
Poster of Immortality
Рейтинги
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Immortality

Immortality

The Wisdom of Crocodiles 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Vampire in London is searching for the ideal woman to redeem him.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 18 November 2000
World premiere 27 November 1998
Release date
27 November 1998 Russia 16+
10 June 1999 Germany
27 November 1998 Great Britain
27 November 1999 Greece
27 November 1998 Kazakhstan
7 October 1999 USA
27 November 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $54,836
Production Goldwyn Films, Film Foundry Partners, Entertainment Film Distributors
Also known as
The Wisdom of Crocodiles, Immortality, Blodstårar, Brivido di sangue, Die Weisheit der Krokodile, I sofia ton krokodeilon, Immortalité, Krokodillide tarkus, Krokodilok bölcsessége, Krokotiilin kyyneleet, La sabiduría de los cocodrilos, La sagesse des crocodiles, Lágrimas de Crocodilo, Mądrość krokodyli, Mudrost krokodila, Preţul nemuririi, Trí Tuệ Cá Sấu, Η σοφία των κροκοδείλων, Мудрість крокодилів, Мудрость крокодилов, Мъдростта на крокодилите, クロコダイルの涙
Director
Po-Chih Leong
Cast
Jude Law
Jude Law
Elina Löwensohn
Elina Löwensohn
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Jack Davenport
Jack Davenport
Colin Salmon
Colin Salmon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Immortality
Genius 6.9
Genius (2016)
Byzantium 7.1
Byzantium (2012)
Sleuth 6.7
Sleuth (2007)
Breaking and Entering 7.5
Breaking and Entering (2006)
Alfie 6.2
Alfie (2004)
Presence of Mind 5.5
Presence of Mind (1999)
Music from Another Room 6.3
Music from Another Room (1998)
Final Cut 6.0
Final Cut (1998)
Wilde 6.9
Wilde (1997)
I Love You, I Love You Not 5.8
I Love You, I Love You Not (1996)
Cactus Flower 7.1
Cactus Flower (1969)
The Dressmaker 7.3
The Dressmaker (2015)

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Фильм гипнотизирует, привораживает с первых кадров.

Джуд Лоу тут на месте абсолютно.
Quotes
Steven Grlscz When I was a boy I fell out of a tree but I managed just to grab a branch. I hung there for a long time, terrified. The silence and the pain in my arms. And the pounding in my ears. And then I fell. I don't remember what happened when I hit the ground. All I can remember now is the agony of holding on. And the wonderful feeling, the wonderful of letting go.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more