Poster of Paradise
Poster of Paradise
Рейтинги
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Paradise

Paradise

Paradise 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 12 September 1991
Release date
12 September 1991 Russia 12+
7 May 1992 Germany
19 June 1992 Great Britain
12 September 1991 Kazakhstan
29 April 1992 Netherlands
22 May 1992 Sweden
4 October 1991 USA
12 September 1991 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $18,634,643
Production Touchstone Pictures, Touchwood Pacific Partners 1, Grand Highway Productions
Also known as
Paradise, Földi paradicsom, La strada per il paradiso, Memorias del paraíso, O Paraíso Está à Vista, Paradeisos, Paraíso, Raj odzyskany, Sommerparadies, Un lugar llamado paraíso, Рай, 愛に翼を
Director
Mary Agnes Donoghue
Cast
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Thora Birch
Thora Birch
Sheila McCarthy
Sheila McCarthy
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
