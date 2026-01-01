Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
12 September 1991
Release date
|12 September 1991
|Russia
|
|12+
|7 May 1992
|Germany
|
|
|19 June 1992
|Great Britain
|
|
|12 September 1991
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|29 April 1992
|Netherlands
|
|
|22 May 1992
|Sweden
|
|
|4 October 1991
|USA
|
|
|12 September 1991
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$18,634,643
Production
Touchstone Pictures, Touchwood Pacific Partners 1, Grand Highway Productions
Also known as
Paradise, Földi paradicsom, La strada per il paradiso, Memorias del paraíso, O Paraíso Está à Vista, Paradeisos, Paraíso, Raj odzyskany, Sommerparadies, Un lugar llamado paraíso, Рай, 愛に翼を