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Poster of Nesravnennaya
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Nesravnennaya
5.8

Nesravnennaya

, 1993
Nesravnennaya
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Nesravnennaya
5.8

Cast

Olga Chernook
Yuriy Kayurov
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Vyaltseva's mother
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Sergey Akhapkin
Aleksandr Deryabin-Savelov
Fyodor Shalyapin
Director Vasiliy Panin
Writer Irina Kengurova
Composer Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993 Russia 6+
Also known as
Nesravnennaya, Incomparable, Несравненная, Незрівнянна

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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