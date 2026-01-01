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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Nesravnennaya
5.8
Nesravnennaya
, 1993
Nesravnennaya
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Olga Chernook
Yuriy Kayurov
Vsevolod Larionov
Lyubov Sokolova
Vyaltseva's mother
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Sergey Akhapkin
Aleksandr Deryabin-Savelov
Fyodor Shalyapin
Director
Vasiliy Panin
Writer
Irina Kengurova
Composer
Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993
Russia
6+
Also known as
Nesravnennaya, Incomparable, Несравненная, Незрівнянна
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
14
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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