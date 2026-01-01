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Poster of Tretiy ne lishniy
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Tretiy ne lishniy
4.8

Tretiy ne lishniy

, 1994
Tretiy ne lishniy
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tretiy ne lishniy
4.8

Cast

Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Ekaterina Zinchenko
Olga Tolstetskaya
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhail Derzhavin
Roksana Babajan
Liliya Ivanova
Director Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Writer Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 January 1994
Release date
1 January 1994 Russia
Production Novyj Odeon
Also known as
Tretiy ne lishniy, Third Not Too Many, Третий не лишний

Film rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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