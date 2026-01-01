Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Tretiy ne lishniy
4.8
Tretiy ne lishniy
, 1994
Tretiy ne lishniy
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
4.8
Cast
Boris Shcherbakov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Ekaterina Zinchenko
Olga Tolstetskaya
Lyubov Polishchuk
Mikhail Derzhavin
Roksana Babajan
Liliya Ivanova
Director
Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Writer
Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
1 January 1994
Release date
1 January 1994
Russia
Production
Novyj Odeon
Also known as
Tretiy ne lishniy, Third Not Too Many, Третий не лишний
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree