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Poster of Bimboland
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Bimboland
5.6

Bimboland

, 1998
Bimboland
France / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bimboland
5.6

Synopsis

A shy French anthropologist who happens to be secretly in love with her college superior, chooses "bimbos" as the subject of her thesis. She becomes one of them in order to do that, and the professor she loves falls for her new identity.

Cast

Judith Godrèche
Cécile Bussy
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Laurent Gaspard
Sophie Forte
Karène Leblond
Aure Atika
Aure Atika
Alex Baretto
Dany Boon
Dany Boon
Greg
Laëtitia Lacroix
Sandra
Armelle
Nathalie
Amanda Lear
Gina
Thiam Aïssatou
Ludmilla
Saskia Mulder
Vanessa
Director Ariel Zeitoun
Writer Roselyne Bosch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 23 December 1998
Release date
23 December 1998 France
30 December 1998 USA
Production Gaumont, Légende Films, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Bimboland, Éjkirálynő nappal, Er liebt sie, er liebt sie nicht, Liebe auf den sexten Blick, Красотки

Film rating

5.6
Rate 16 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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