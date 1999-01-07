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Poster of Bowfinger
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Bowfinger
7.2

Bowfinger

, 1999
Bowfinger
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bowfinger
7.2

Synopsis

When a desperate movie producer fails to get a major star for his bargain basement film, he decides to shoot the film secretly around him.

Cast

Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Jamie Kennedy
Jamie Kennedy
Adam Aleksi-Mall
Director Frank Oz
Writer Steve Martin
Composer David Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 7 January 1999
Release date
8 December 1999 Russia 12+
18 November 1999 Argentina 13
26 December 1999 Australia M
22 December 1999 Belgium
12 November 1999 Brazil L
25 November 1999 Czechia
25 December 1999 Denmark 11
14 January 2000 Estonia
7 January 1999 Finland K-7
10 November 1999 France
28 October 1999 Germany
22 October 1999 Great Britain 12
24 December 1999 Greece
4 November 1999 Hungary
22 October 1999 Iceland L
22 October 1999 Ireland 15
11 November 1999 Israel
12 November 1999 Italy T
8 December 1999 Kazakhstan
8 December 1999 Kuwait
6 January 2000 Malaysia U
29 December 1999 Malta
16 December 1999 Netherlands AL
13 January 2000 New Zealand M
19 November 1999 Norway A
17 November 1999 Philippines R-13
12 November 1999 Poland
19 November 1999 Portugal M/12
7 October 1999 Singapore PG
17 December 1999 Spain
17 December 1999 Sweden
7 October 1999 Switzerland 12
1 January 2000 Taiwan
17 December 1999 Thailand
8 October 1999 Turkey
12 August 1999 USA
8 December 1999 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $98,625,775
Production Universal Pictures, Imagine Entertainment
Also known as
Bowfinger, Bowfinger, el director chiflado, Knubbigt regn, Koukkusormi, Big Movie, Boufingeris, Bowfinger, el pícaro, Bowfinger, roi d'Hollywood, Bowfinger: Kralj Hollywooda, Bowfinger's Big Thing, Bowfingers große Nummer, Catelul detectiv, Çatlak Yönetmen, Ena trello, trello kolpo, Fergeteges forgatás, O Sem-Vergonha, Os Picaretas, Pisipetis Bowfinger, Trhák pana Bowfingera, Wielka heca Bowfingera, Ένα τρελό, τρελό κόλπο, Боуфингер, Боуфингър, Боуфінґер, Боуфінґер - кльовий хлопець, Клёвый парень, Кльовий хлопець, Откачени продуцент, ビッグムービー, 大製騙家

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Bowfinger

Quotes

Kit White boys always get the Oscar. It's a known fact. Did I ever get a nomination? No! You know why? Cause I hadn't played any of them slave roles, and get my ass whipped. That's how you get the nomination. A black dude who plays a slave that gets his ass whipped gets the nomination, a white guy who plays an idiot gets the Oscar. That's what I need, I need to play a retarded slave, then I'll get the Oscar.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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