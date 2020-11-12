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Poster of Femme Fatale
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Femme Fatale
4.6

Femme Fatale

, 1991
Femme Fatale
USA / Detective, Drama / 18+
Poster of Femme Fatale
4.6

Synopsis

A worried artist tries to locate his wife who suddenly abandoned him only to discover that she led a secret life - or two. He proceeds to investigate her past and stirs up a hornet's nest.

Cast

Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Joseph Prince
Billy Zane
Billy Zane
Elijah
Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson
Dr. Beaumont
Suzanne Snyder
Andrea
Lisa Zane
Cynthia
Pat Skipper
Ted
John Lavachielli
Ed
Lisa Blount
Jenny Purge
Carmine Caridi
Dino
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Toshi
Director Andre R. Guttfreund
Writer Michael Ferris, John Brancato
Composer Parmer Fuller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 March 1991
Release date
23 May 1991 Russia 18+
23 May 1991 Kazakhstan
1 March 1991 USA
23 May 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Gibraltar Entertainment
Also known as
Femme Fatale, A végzet asszonya, Fatal Woman, Kobieta fatalna, Pasado oculto, Роковая женщина, 팜므 파탈

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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