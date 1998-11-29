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7.1
Kinoafisha Films After the End of the World
7.1

After the End of the World

, 1998
Sled kraja na sveta
Germany, Greece, Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
7.1

Cast

Stefan Danailov
Albert Cohen (Berto)
Katerina Didaskalou
Araxi Vartagnan
Vassil Mihajlov
Abraham 'The Drunk' Cohen
Georgi Kaloyanchev
Father Isiah
Tatyana Lolova
Mrs. Abraham Cohen
Georgi Rusev
Ben David
Nikola Rudarov
Ibrahim Hodja
Vasil Vasilev-Zueka
Vasil Vasilev-Zueka
The Barber
Alexander Morfov
The Schoolteacher
Dzhoko Rosich
The Gypsy Leader
Director Ivan Nitchev
Writer Angel Wagenstein
Composer Stephan Dimitrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Greece / Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 29 November 1998
Release date
29 November 1998 Bulgaria
Production Bulgarian National Television, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), Marathon Films
Also known as
Sled kraja na sveta, A világvége után, After the End of the World, Meta to telos tou kosmou, Nach dem Ende der Welt, Po końcu świata, Vers un nouveau monde, Μετά το τέλος του κόμου, После конца света, След края на света

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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