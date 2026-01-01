Menu
Kinoafisha Films Tom & Viv

Tom & Viv

Tom & Viv 18+
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 15 April 1994
Release date
15 April 1994 Russia 16+
15 April 1994 Great Britain
15 April 1994 Kazakhstan
1 October 1994 USA
15 April 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $538,534
Production British Screen Productions, Harvey Kass, IRS Media
Also known as
Tom & Viv, Tom i Viv, Том и Вив, Tom & Viv - nel bene, nel male, per sempre, Tom e Viv, Tom és Viv, Tom ja Viv, 愛しすぎて 詩人の妻, 詩人與他的情人
Director
Brian Gilbert
Cast
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Vivienne Haigh-Wood Oh darling, you're going to have to learn to make an absolute arse of yourself. We're going to get married, be broke, we may even starve, it'll be absolute Hell. But it will be worth it because we have this love.
Stills
