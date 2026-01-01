Country
USA / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
15 April 1994
Release date
|15 April 1994
|Russia
|
|16+
|15 April 1994
|Great Britain
|
|
|15 April 1994
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 October 1994
|USA
|
|
|15 April 1994
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$538,534
Production
British Screen Productions, Harvey Kass, IRS Media
Also known as
Tom & Viv, Tom i Viv, Том и Вив, Tom & Viv - nel bene, nel male, per sempre, Tom e Viv, Tom és Viv, Tom ja Viv, 愛しすぎて 詩人の妻, 詩人與他的情人