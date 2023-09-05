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Poster of The Sheltering Sky
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Sheltering Sky
6.4

The Sheltering Sky

, 1990
The Sheltering Sky
Great Britain, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sheltering Sky
6.4

Cast

Debra Winger
Debra Winger
Kit
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Port
Jill Bennett
Mrs Lyle
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Eric Lyle
Eric Vu-An
Belqassim
Campbell Scott
Campbell Scott
Tunner
Amina Annabi
Mahrnia
Philippe Morier-Genoud
Captain Broussard
Sotigui Kouyaté
Abdelkader
Tom Novembre
Tom Novembre
French Immigration Officer
Director Bernardo Bertolucci
Writer Paul Bowles, Mark Peploe, Bernardo Bertolucci
Composer Ryûichi Sakamoto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 24 October 1990
Release date
26 October 1990 Austria 12
21 November 1990 France
24 October 1990 Germany
21 December 1990 Greece
15 December 1990 Italy
17 May 1991 Portugal
30 November 1990 USA
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,075,084
Production Recorded Picture Company (RPC), Aldrich Group, Eastman Color
Also known as
The Sheltering Sky, Himmel über der Wüste, Refugio para el amor, Un thé au Sahara, 遮蔽的天空, Čaj u Sahari, Çölde Çay, Den skyddande himlen, El cielo protector, Il tè nel deserto, Kaitsva taeva all, Med himmelen som tak, O Céu Que Nos Protege, Oltalmazó ég, Po dangaus stogu, Pod osłoną nieba, Suojaava taivas, Um Chá no Deserto, Un ceai în Sahara, Under himlens dække, Τσάι στη Σαχάρα, Под небесния покрив, Под покровом небес, Розколоте небо, Чай в пустинята, シェルタリング・スカイ, Pod pokrovom nebes

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Sheltering Sky

Quotes

[last lines]
Narrator Because we don't know when we will die, we get to think of life as an inexhaustible well, yet everything happens only a certain number of times, and a very small number, really. How many more times will you remember a certain afternoon of your childhood, some afternoon that's so deeply a part of your being that you can't even conceive of your life without it? Perhaps four or five times more, perhaps not even that. How many more times will you watch the full moon rise? Perhaps twenty. And yet it all seems limitless.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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