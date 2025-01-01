1960-1969 Films

Menu
"7
"713" Requests Permission to Land
10
101 Dalmatians
13
13 PM
13 reys
18
18 Who Cause a Storm
20
20,000 Leagues Across the Land
2001: A Space Odyssey
23
235 000 000
4
4 for Texas
8½
8½
A
A Bomb Was Stolen
A Challenge for Robin Hood
A City at Chandigarh
A Countess from Hong Kong
A Crazy Day
A Day and the Whole Life
A Difficult Life
A Dream Play
A Fine Madness
A Fistful of Dollars
A Gentle Woman
A Hard Day's Night
A Hero of Our Time
A Leap Year
A Little Crane
A Long Happy Life
A Man and a Woman
A Man for All Seasons
A Married Woman
A Member of the Firing Squad
A Mother's Heart
A Movie with a Charming Girl
A Nest of Gentry
A New Kind of Love
A Night Before Christmas
A Noisy Day
A Pistol Shot
A Report on the Party and the Guests
A Ridiculous Gentleman
A Shot in the Dark
A Simple Story
A Span of Land
A Spring for the Thirsty
A Story Written with Water
A Tale of Lost Times
A Taste of Honey
A Touch of Zen
A Trip Around the World
A View from the Bridge
A Winter Morning
A Woman Is a Woman
A massy sparrow
AB
Absolutely Seriously
AC
Accattone
Accused
Across the Cemetery
AD
Adelheid
Adieu l'ami
Adorable Liar
Adventures of Krosh
Adventures of a Dentist
Adyutant ego prevoskhoditelstva
AF
Afraid to Die
Africa Addio
Afrikanskaya skazka
AG
Agent 38-24-36
AK
Akitsu Springs
AL
Al ponerse el sol
Aladdin and His Magic Lamp
Alba Regia
Alfie
Alice of Wonderland in Paris
Alice's Restaurant
All My Compatriots
All These Women
All remains to people
All the Fine Young Cannibals
All the Gold in the World
Alphaville
Alpine Ballad
Alvilág professzora, Az
Alyonka
Alyosha's Hunt
Alyosha's Love
Alyoshiny skazki
AM
Amours celebres
Amphibian Man
AN
An Actor's Revenge
An Autumn Afternoon
An Easy Life
An Incident that no one noticed
An Italian in America
An Optimistic Tragedy
An Ordinary Miracle
Anafema
Anatolian Smile
Andrei Rublev
Anetta
Angel v tyubeteyke
Angelique and the King
Angelique and the Sultan
Angélique, marquise des anges
Anna Karenina
Anne of the Thousand Days
Annychka
Antigone
Antoine and Colette
Antoshka
Any Number Can Win
AP
Apple of Discord
Aptekarsha
AR
Arabesque
Arena
Armiya 'Tryasoguzki'
Army of Shadows
Artist from Kokhanivka
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
AS
Assassination
Assault on a Queen
Asterix and Cleopatra
Astérix le Gaulois
AT
At Early Morning
At War as at War
At Your Threshold
Atout coeur à Tokyo pour OSS 117
Attack and Retreat
Attack of the Monsters
AU
Au Hasard Balthazar
Autumn Weddings
AV
Avariya
Avdotya Pavlovna
Ave, vita!
AW
Awakening
AY
Aybolit-66
BU
BUtterfield 8
Budilnik
Buket
Bull
Bullitt
Burn!
But What If This Is Love
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
BA
Baal
Babushkin zontik
Baby
Bachelor in Paradise
Back Door to Hell
Bad Luck
Ballerina on the Boat
Baltic Skies
Balzaminov's Marriage
Banana Peel
Bande à part
Banya
Barankin, bud chelovekom!
Barbarella
Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika
Barefoot in the Park
Baron Prasil
Barren Lives
Barrier
Batman
Battle at Bloody Beach
Battle of Britain
Bay of Angels
BE
Be Careful, Grandma!
Be Sick... It's Free
Becket
Bedazzled
Bedtime Story
Beg inokhodtsa
Belaya shkurka
Believe me, people
Belle de Jour
Belyie gory
Belyy flyuger
Beware of the Car
Beyond the Time Barrier
Bezzashchitnoe sushchestvo
BI
Biches, Les
Bicz bozy
Big and Little Wong Tin Bar
Billy Liar
Binding Sentiments
Bir cənub şəhərində
Birdman of Alcatraz
Birds, Orphans and Fools
Birth Certificate
BL
Black Girl
Black God, White Devil
Black Gull
Black Jesus
Black Peter
Black Sabbath
Black Tights
Blackbeard's Ghost
Blacksmith-sorcerer
Blast of Silence
Blasted Hell
Blind Musician
Blood Is Dry
Blood Ties
Blood and Roses
Blood of the Condor
Blowup
Blue Hawaii
Blue Ice
Bláznova kronika
BO
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Boccaccio '70
Boeing, Boeing
Bolshie i malenkie
Bonnie and Clyde
Boom Town
Boom!
Born Free
Boy
Boy & Girl
BR
Brainwashed
Branded to Kill
Braslet-2
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Breathless
Bremenskie muzykanty
Brief Encounters
BY
By Love Possessed
Bye Bye Braverman
C'
C'era una volta...
CA
Cactus Flower
Cain XVIII
Can-Can
Candy
Cape Fear
Capricious Summer
Captain Blood
Captain Newman, M.D.
Carnival of Souls
Carriage to Vienna
Carry On Cleo
Case №
Cash McCall
Casino Royale
Cast a Giant Shadow
Castle Keep
Cat Ballou
CE
Celebrul 702
Cerul începe la etajul III
CH
Chain Reaction
Charade
Charles, Dead or Alive
Charro!
Charulata
Chasing Two Hares
Chelovek idyot za solntsem
Chelovek s budushchim
Chelovek v ramke
Chelovek, kotorogo ya lyublyu
Cherry Town
Chetvero s odnogo dvora
Cheyenne Autumn
Chief of Chukotka
Chimes at Midnight
Chingachgook, die grosse Schlange
Chipollino
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chronicle of Flaming Years
Chronicle of a Summer
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber
Chto takoe khorosho i chto takoe plokho
Chudak-chelovek
Chudotvornaya
Chunya
Chyort s portfelem
CI
Cimarron
Circus World
Circus of Horrors
CL
Classe Tous Risques
Clean Ponds
Clear Skies
Cleo from 5 to 7
Cleopatra
Climats
Closely Watched Trains
CO
Cockroach
Codine
Colleagues
Colonel Wolodyjowski
Come Blow Your Horn
Come Drink with Me
Come Here
Come Tomorrow, Please...
Commissar
Comrade Arseny
Consciousness
Contempt
Controsesso
Coogan's Bluff
Cool Hand Luke
Corazón salvaje
Courage for Every Day
CR
Creature from the Haunted Sea
Crime in a Music Hall
Cruel Story of Youth
CU
Cuando tú no estás
Cul-de-sac
DA
Dachniki
Daisies
Dancing the Sirtaki
Dangerous Tour
Darling
David and Goliath
Day Stars
Day of Sun and Rain
Days
Days of Wine and Roses
DE
Dead Season
Dead Souls
Death Curse of Tartu
Death Rides a Horse
Death by Hanging
Ded Moroz and Summer
Degree of Risk
Dementia 13
Den angela
Den schastya
Den, kogda ispolnyaetsya 30 let
Destruction of the Squadron
Desyat let spustya
Deti Don-Kikhota
Deti i spichki
Detour
Devchonka, s kotoroy ya druzhil
Devichya vesna
DI
Diabolically Yours
Diamonds of the Night
Diary of a Chambermaid
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief
Die Abenteuer des Werner Holt
Die Söhne der großen Bärin
Digan lo que digan
Dikie lebedi
Dillinger Is Dead
Dima Gorin's Career
Dirty Mary
Divorce, Italian Style
DJ
Django
Django Kill
DO
Dobrynya Nikitich
Doch Strationa
Doctor Dolittle
Doctor Faustus
Doctor Zhivago
Don Tale
Don't Forget... Lugovaya Station
Don't Grieve
Don't Make Waves
Don't Tempt the Devil
Donna Scimmia, La
Don’t Look Back
Dostigayev and Others
Double Suicide
Downhill Racer
DR
Dr
Dr. Abst's Experiment
Dr. No
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dragon Gate Inn
Dream
Drug moy, Kolka!..
DU
Dubravka
Dushechka
DV
Dva goda nad propastyu
Dva voskresenya
Dve zhizni
DY
Dyadushkin son
Dyadya Styopa militsioner
Dyuymovochka
EA
East Corridor
Easy Rider
EC
Echo
Eclipse
EK
Ekhali, my ekhali
EL
El Greco
Electra
Elvira Madigan
EN
En compagnie de Max Linder
Enclosure
End of a Priest
ER
Eros + Massacre
ES
Es muß nicht immer Kaviar sein
Escape by Night
Escape from Japan
Eskadra ukhodit na zapad
Esli dorog tebe tvoy dom...
Esli ty prav...
Espionage passions
Esther and the King
Esös vasárnap
ET
Eti nevinnye zabavy
Eto bylo v razvedke
Eto mgnovenie
Eto ne pro menya
EV
Eva
Everybody Go Home
Everything for Sale
Evgeniya Grande
EX
Exodus
Expensive penny
Experiment in Terror
EY
Eyes Without a Face
FA
Faces
Fahrenheit 451
Fail-Safe
Fair Wind, "Blue Bird"!
Falling Leaves
Falshivaya nota
Family Happiness
Fando y Lis
Fantasizing
Fantastic Voyage
Fantomas
Fantômas contre Scotland Yard
Fantômas se déchaîne
Far from Vietnam
Far from the Motherland
Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!
Father
Father of a Soldier
FE
Fetters
FI
Film Film Film
Find Me
Finian's Rainbow
Fire, Water, and Brass Pipes
First Charge of the Machete
First Spaceship on Venus
Fists in the Pocket
Five Days, Five Nights
Five Minutes to Live
FL
Flame and Women
Flight to Fury
Flower on the Stone
Flying Days
FO
Footprint in the Ocean
For Love or Money
For a Few Dollars More
Fortunat
FR
Franco Zeffirelli: La Bohème
Frankie and Johnny
French Dressing
Friends and Years
Frog cestovatel
From Russia with Love
From the Terrace
Fruit of Paradise
FU
Funeral Parade of Roses
Funny Girl
Funny Magic
Funtik and the cucumbers
GA
Galileo Galilei
Gambit
Game without rules
Gamera vs. Barugon
GD
Gde 042?
Gde ya ego videl?
GE
Gendarme in New York
General Rakhimov
Gentle
Germinal
Gertrud
GI
Giuseppe in Warsaw
Give a Paw, Friend!
Give me a complaints book
GL
Glasam za ljubav
Glavnyy zvyozdnyy
GO
Goal! Goal! Another Goal!
God's Thunder
Goden k nestroevoy
Going Inside a Storm
Goldfinger
Goliath and the Dragon
Good Neighbor Sam
Good-for-Nothing
Goodbye Again
Goodbye Charlie
Goodbye to the Past
Goodbye, Boys
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Goodbye, See You Tomorrow
Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne
Gora dinozavrov
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik
GR
Grand Prix
Grand amour, Le
Grandmother’s Little Goat
Greed in the Sun
Green Gold
Green Van
Green house
Grown Up Children
Groza nad beloy
GU
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Gulliver's Travels Beyond the Moon
Gunan-bator
Gunfight
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
GY
Gypsies
Gypsy
HA
Hallelujah the Hills
Hamlet
Hamlet
Hands Over the City
Hang 'Em High
Happiness
Happy End
Harakiri
Harper
Harum Scarum
Hatari!
Have I the Right to Kill
Hawaii
HE
Heat
Heat
Heirs
Hello, Children!
Hello, Dolly!
Hello, That's Me!
Hells Angels on Wheels
Help!
HI
Hibernatus
Hideg Napok
High School
High and Low
Higher Principle
Hill of Death
His Name Was Robert
Hitler, connais pas
HO
Hombre
Homicidal
Hour of the Wolf
How Cossack Soguht Happiness
How Cossacks Cooked Kulesh
How Do I Call You Now?..
How One Peasant Fed Two Generals
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
How the West Was Won
How to Be Loved
How to Steal a Million
HU
Hud
Hullumeelsus
Human blood - is thicker than water
Hunger
Hunting Flies
Hussar Ballad
I
I Am Cuba
I Am Curious (Yellow)
I Am Twenty
I Come From My Childhood
I Could Go on Singing
I Even Met Happy Gypsies
I Knew Her Well
I Want to Believe
I Was Happy Here
I Was Nineteen
I nostri mariti
I'
I've Bought Myself a Father
I,
I, Grandmother, Iliko and Illarion
IC
Icarus XB 1
Ice Palace
ID
Identification Marks: None
IF
If I Were Harap Alb
If I Were a Spy
If a Thousand Clarinets
If....
IK
Ikh znali tolko v litso
Ikonostasat
IL
Il Boom
Il Posto
Il seme dell'uomo
IM
Im bylo devyatnadtsat
Imperial Venus
IN
In Cold Blood
In Discharge of Duty
In Harm's Way
In S. City
In the Heat of the Night
In the death loop
Inherit the Wind
Innocence Unprotected
Innocent Sorcerers
Inostranka
Inside Daisy Clover
Inspector Clouseau
Inspector Palmu's Error
Intervention
Invaders from Space
Invasión
Invitation to a Gunfighter
IO
Iolanta
IR
Irma la Douce
IS
Is Paris Burning?
Ishchite i naydyote
Iskhod
Ispoved
IT
It Happened at the Police Station
It Happened at the World's Fair
It Rains in My Village
It Started in Naples
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
IV
Ivan Makarovich
Ivan's Childhood
IY
Iyirmialtilar
IZ
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Iz Nyu Yorka v Yasnuyu Polyanu
JA
Jack Frost
Jackal of Nahueltoro
Jamilya
Jason and the Argonauts
Jausmai
JE
Je t'aime, je t'aime
JO
Jowita
Joy House
JU
Judge now...
Judgment
Judgment at Nuremberg
Juhuslik kohtumine
Jules and Jim
Juliet of the Spirits
July Rain
Jump at the Dawn
KA
Kabachok 13 stulev
Kak kotyonku postroili dom
Kak stat bolshim
Kakoe ono, more?
Kaleydoskop 68
Kalif-Aist
Kanikuly Bonifatsiya
Kapriznaya printsessa
Karantin
Katerina Izmailova
Katok i skripka
Katya-Katysha
Katzelmacher
Kawaita mizuumi
Kazhdyy vecher v odinnadtsat
Kazneny na rassvete
KE
Ken
Kes
KH
Khochu bodatsya!
Khochu byt otvazhnym
Khotite - verte, khotite - net...
KI
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style
King Kong vs. Godzilla
King Stag
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
Kiss Me, Stupid
KL
Klubok
KN
Knife in the Water
KO
Koi No Kisetsu
Kompanieros
Konets Chernoy topi
Konets sveta
Kot-rybolov
Kozlyonok
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
KR
Krasnye polyany
Krepost na kolyosakh
Krokodil Gena
Krylya dyadyushki Marabu
Královský omyl
KT
Kto skazal myau?
Kto vernyotsa, dolyubit
KU
Kuroneko
KW
Kwaidan
KÖ
König Drosselbart
L'
L'Avventura
L'Immortelle
LA
La Belle Américaine
La Chinoise
La Collectionneuse
La Grande Vadrouille
La Notte
La Piscine
La Tulipe noire
La commare secca
La curée
La jetée
La loi du survivant
La ragazza di Bube
La visita
Lady L
Lady in Cement
Lalka
Larks on a String
Last Year at Marienbad
Late Autumn
Late Flowers
Law and Order
Lawrence of Arabia
LE
Le Boucher
Le Deuxieme Souffle
Le Diable et les Dix Commandements
Le Doulos
Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez
Le Masque de fer
Le Miracle des loups
Le Petit Soldat
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
Le Samouraï
Le beatnik et le minet
Le clan des siciliens
Le gendarme se marie
Le joli mai
Le streghe
Le tatoué
Legenda o Grige
Legenda o zlom velikane
Lemonade Joe
Lenin in Poland
Les Bonnes Femmes
Les Mauvaises fréquentations
Les créatures
Les femmes
Les mystères de Paris
Let's Make Love
Letayuschiy proletariy
Letayushchiy korabl
Letters for the Living
Levsha
LI
Liberation: Breakthrough
Liberation: The Fire Bulge
Lions Love
Lisa, medved i mototsikl s kolyaskoy
Literature Lesson
Little Hare
Liu Sanjie
Live for Life
LO
Lola
Lolita
Loneliness of the Couple
Lonely Are the Brave
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Long Live the Republic
Lord Jim
Lord of the Flies
Lost Command
Love Affair, or The Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator
Love Is Colder Than Death
Love and Fashion
Love on a Pillow
Love with the Proper Stranger
Loves of a Blonde
LU
Lucía
Luna
LY
Lyagushonok ishchet papu
Lyudi zemli i neba
LÉ
Léon Morin, Priest
MA
Mackennas Gold
Mad Love
Made in U.S.A
Magician
Magyar nábob, Egy
Major Dundee
Malysh i Karlson
Malá mořská víla
Mama Married
Mamma Roma
Mandat
Manon 70
Manos: The Hands of Fate
March on Rome
Marketa Lazarová
Marnie
Marooned
Marriage Italian-Style
Marriage on the Rocks
Mary Poppins
Marysia i Napoleon
Masculin féminin: 15 faits précis
Mashenka and the Bear
Match-revansh
Materinskoe pole
Matsi Khvitia
Matzor
Mayerling
ME
Mechte navstrechu
Medeya
Medium Cool
Medvezhonok na doroge
Memories of My Childhood
Memories of Underdevelopment
Men about Town
Men and Beasts
Menya zovut Kozha
Merry Stories
Merveilleuse Angélique
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi
Mesyats may
Mezha
MI
Michael Kohlhaas
Midnight Cowboy
Midshipman Panin
Mirage
Mishka, Seryoga i ya
Mission
Mississippi Mermaid
MO
Moabitskaya tetrad
Model Shop
Mondo cane 2
Monsieur
Monsieur Gangster
Monterey Pop
More
Morgan!
Morituri
Morning Trains
Mother Joan of the Angels
Mother and stepmother
Mouchette
Moy papa - kapitan
Mozhno i nelzya
MS
Mstitel
MU
Mucedníci lásky
Much trouble over a little boy
Mukha-tsokotukha
Murav'ishka-khvastunishka
Murder Ahoy
Murder Most Foul
Murder at the Gallop
Murder, She Said
Muriel
Mutiny on the Bounty
Muzhskoy razgovor
Muzykanty odnogo polka
MY
My Face Red in the Sunset
My Fair Lady
My Geisha
My Green Crocodile
My Last Tango
My Life to Live
My Night at Maud's
My Takie Mastera
My younger brother
My, dvoe muzhchin
My, russkiy narod
MÉ
Méfiez-vous
NA
Na dikom brege
Na kievskom napravlyenii
Nachalo nevedomogo veka
Nad nami Yuzhnyy Krest
Nagagutsu o haita neko
Naked Among Wolves
Naked diplomat
Nakhalyonok
Nargis
Nase bláznivá rodina
Nash chestnyy khleb
Nashi znakomyye
Naymichka
NE
Ne samyy udachnyy den
Ne v shlyape schaste
Neitralnye vody
Neobyknovennyy gorod
Nepodsuden
Neposyedy
Nepridumannaya istoriya
Nepyushchiy vorobey
Net neizvestnykh soldat
Never on Sunday
Nevermore
Nevím učení
New Girl
Nezhnost
NI
Ni bogu, ni chyortu
Niekas nenorejo mirti
Night and Fog in Japan
Night of the Living Dead
Nights of Farewell
Nihon shunka-kô
Nikita Kozhumyaka
Nikolay Bauman
Nine Days in One Year
Ninja, a Band of Assassins
NO
No Fear, No Blame
No Path Through Fire
No Stars in the Jungle
Nobody Will Laugh
Noch bez miloserdiya
Noktirne
Noon
Normandie - Niémen
Northern Story
Novichok (1961)
Novogodnee pokhishcheniye
NU
Nu, pogodi!
Number One
NÁ
Návrat ztraceného syna
O
O Pagador de Promessas
O chyom molchala tayga
O hroch, který se bál očkování
OB
Obida
Obognal...
OC
Ocean's 11
OD
Odesskie kanikuly
Odin shans iz tysyachi
OE
Oedipus Rex
OK
Okno
Okno v Sovetskiy Soyuz
OL
Older sister
Oliver!
ON
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
On Wings of Song
On the Same Planet
On the Steep Cliff
On the Tightrope
On the Way to Berlin
Once More About Love
Once Upon a Time in the West
One Million Years B.C.
One Room Tenants
One line
One, Two, Three
One-Eyed Jacks
Onibaba
Only the Dead Can Answer
OP
Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures
OR
Orlovi rano lete
Orlyata Chapaya
OS
Oscar
Oscar Wilde
Osetinskaya legenda
Oshibka Onore de Balzaka
Osoboye mnyeniye
Ostorozhno, shchuka!
Ostrov Volchiy
OT
Ot snyega do snyega
OU
Our Folks
PA
Padayushchiy iney
Paint Your Wagon
Pale Flower
Paris Belongs to Us
Paris Blues
Paris When It Sizzles
Paris in August
Paris vu par...
Parovozik iz Romashkova
Pasazerka
Pastushka i Trubochist
PE
Peace to Him Who Enters
Pearls of the Deep
Peeping Tom
Penelope
People in Luck
Pepe
Pered sudom istorii
Perekrestok
Persona
Pervorossiyanye
Pesenka myshonka
Pesn o Manshuk
PH
Pharaoh
PI
Pierrot le Fou
Pigsty
Pikovaya dama
Pingviny
Pippi Longstocking
Pirosmani
Pitfall
PL
Planet of the Apes
Planeta Bur
Plastilinovyy ezhik
Playtime
PO
Pochtovyy roman
Podi tuda, ne znayu kuda
Pogonya
Polchasa na chudesa
Pollyanna
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
Poor Cow
Poppies Are Also Flowers
Porozhniy reys
Portret
Posle svadby
Poslednie zalpy
Poteryalas vnuchka
Povernennya
Povest o molodozhyonakh
Povest' o chekiste
Pošta
PR
Praetorius
Prawo I Piesc
Prazske noci
Press for Time
Priezzhayte na Baykal
Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina
Priklyucheniya barona Myunkhauzena
Prinimayu boy
Prisioneros de una noche
Private Life of Kuzyayev Valentin
Pro kozla
Probation
Prochti i katay v Parizh i Kitay
Promeny noze
Proshchay
Proshchayte, golubi
Provereno nema mina
Prudence and the Pill
PS
Psych-Out
Psycho
PU
Purple Noon
Puss in Boots
Puteshestvennik s bagazhom
Putney Swope
PY
Pyatero s neba
Pyos Barbos i neobychnyj kross
QU
Queen - Toothbrush
Queen of the Chantecler
Queen of the Gas Station
RA
Rage
Raz, dva - druzhno!
Raznotsvetnyye kameshki
Raznye kolesa
Razvedchiki
RE
Red Beard
Red Desert
Red Handkerchief
Red Lion
Reflections in a Golden Eye
Repulsion
Resurrection
Retribution
Return of the Seven
RI
Ride in the Whirlwind
Ride the High Country
Rikki-Tikki-Tavi
RO
Road to the Sea
Roaring Years
Robbery, Roman Style
Robert Kennedy Remembered
Robin and the 7 Hoods
Rocco and His Brothers
Rockets do not have to take off
Rokirovka v dlinnuyu storonu
Roman i Francheska
Romeo and Juliet
Rosemary's Baby
Royal Regatta
Royal hares
RU
Run, Streamlet
Running on Waves
Russian Souvenir
RY
Ryzhik
SA
Salt of the Black Earth
Salto
Salvatore Giuliano
Samogonshchiki
Samolet ukhodit v 9
Samurai Assassin
Samurai Rebellion
Samurai Spy
Samye pervye
Samyy, samyy, samyy, samyy
San
Sanada fûunroku
Sandra
Sangam
Sanjuro
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Satyricon
Save the Drowning Man
SC
Scarlet Sails
School for Scoundrels
Schwanensee
Scuba at the bottom
SE
Seconds
Secret Ceremony
Secret du Chevalier d'Eon, Le
Secret of green boron
Seduced and Abandoned
See You on Sunday
Segodnya den rozhdeniya
Segodnya novyy attraktsion
Serafino
Serdtse druga
Serebryanyy trener
Sergeants 3
Seven Days in May
Seven Nannies
Seven Old Men and a Girl
Seven Winds
Sex and the Single Girl
SH
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors
Shaibu! Shaibu!
Shalako
Shame
Shestnadtsataya vesna
Shinobi No Mono 2: Vengeance
Ship of Fools
Shoot the Piano Player
Shtrafnoy udar
Shurka Vybirayet More
Shutki
SI
Siberian Lady Macbeth
Sinyaya Tetrad
Sittsevaya ulitsa
Situation Hopeless... But Not Serious
SK
Skameyka
Skazka o starom kedre
Skazka o zolotom petushke
Skazka pro kolobok
Skazki russkogo lesa
Skinny and Others
Skuki radi
SL
Slaps with music
Sleepless Night
Slingboy
Sluchay iz sledstvennoy praktiki
Sluchay s hudozhnikom
Sluchilos eto zimoy
Sluttish
Slå først Frede!
SM
Smutecní slavnost
SN
Snezhniye dorozhki
SO
Sokrovishcha pylayushchikh skal
Solnechnoe zyornyshko
Something Different
Song Without End
Sons and Lovers
Soperniki
Sora tobu yureisen
Sotrudnik ChK
SP
Spartacus
Spartacus and the Ten Gladiators
Spasite nashi dushi
Spirits of the Dead
Splendid Days
Splendor in the Grass
Spring on the Oder
Spur des Falken
Spyashchaya krasavitsa
Spyashchiy lev
ST
Staircase
Staraya, staraya skazka
Staryy znakomyy
Steklyannaya garmonika
Stolen Kisses
Stolen childhood
Story of the Golden Boot
Straight Line
Strange People
Strangers When We Meet
Stranichki kalendarya
Strekoza i muravey
Strictly Business
Striped Trip
Styozhki-dorozhki
SU
Subject for a Short Story
Such a Big Boy
Sumka, polnaya serdets
Summer Is Over
Summer and Smoke
Summer's day
Sun and Shadow
Sunday at Six
Surovyye kilometry
SV
Svet v okne
Svetlyachok N7: Sledopyt
Svetlyachok N8
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6
Svinya-kopilka
SW
Swan Lake
Sweet Bird of Youth
SY
Sympathy for the Devil
Synovya ukhodyat v boy
SZ
Szyfry
TA
Tails
Taiyo no oji: Horusu no daiboken
Take the Money and Run
Tale about the Boy-Kibalchish
Tam, gde tsvetut edelveysy
Tango for a Bear
Taras Bulba
Targets
Tarzan and the Trappers
Tatyana's Day
Tayemnytsa Dimky Karmiya
Tayna
TC
Tchaikovsky
TE
Tears on the Lion's Mane
Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here
Tenth step
Teorema
Testament of Orpheus
TH
That Cold Day in the Park
That Man from Rio
The 300 Spartans
The Absent Minded Professor
The Adventures of a Pepper
The Adventures of comma and full stop
The Affair
The Alamo
The Alive and the Dead
The Americanization of Emily
The Andromeda Nebula
The Angelos Trio
The Apartment
The Appaloosa
The Appointment
The Arrangement
The Artillery Sergeant Kalen
The Ashes
The Axe
The Bad Sleep Well
The Battle of Algiers
The Beatles: Yellow Submarine
The Beautiful Garden
The Beautiful Girl
The Big Ore
The Big Wash
The Birds
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians
The Blizzard
The Boston Strangler
The Boxer and Death
The Boys of Paul Street
The Brain
The Bride Wore Black
The Bridge Is Built
The Brig
The Broken Land
The Brothers Karamazov
The Camp Followers
The Carabineers
The Cardinal
The Case of Barnabas Kos
The Cassandra Cat
The Castle
The Cat that Walked by Himself
The Chairman
The Chairman
The Chase
The Children's Hour
The Christmas That Almost Wasn't
The Chronicle of Anna Magdalena Bach
The City of Masters
The City of the Dead
The Cloud-Capped Star
The Collector
The Colt
The Comedians
The Competition
The Condemned of Altona
The Connection
The Cook
The Cool World
The Cossacks
The Counterfeit Constable
The Cow
The Cremator
The Criminal Who Stole a Crime
The Criminal and the Lady
The Damned
The Day Has Gone
The Day the Fish Came Out
The Deadly Affair
The Deadly Companions
The Descent Upon Drvar
The Detective
The Detour
The Devil's Eye
The Devil's Trap
The Diamond Arm
The Diary of an Innocent Boy
The Dirty Dozen
The Dragon
The Dreams Came by Coach
The Elusive Avengers
The End of the Old Berezovka
The Executioner
The Exterminating Angel
The Face of Another
The Fair
The Fall of the House of Usher
The Fearless Vampire Killers
The Fire Within
The Fireman's Ball
The First Citizen of a Small Town
The First Date
The First Day of Freedom
The First Teacher
The First Trolleybus
The Flight
The Formula of Rainbow
The Frightened City
The Garnet Bracelet
The Girl
The Girl Who Knew Too Much
The Girl and the Bugler
The Girl and the Echo
The Girl with a Pistol
The Girls
The Girls
The Glass Bottom Boat
The Glass Slipper
The Golden Feather
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Gospel According to St. Matthew
The Graduate
The Great Escape
The Great Race
The Great Silence
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Green Carriage
The Green Flame
The Grey Illness
The Group
The Guns of Navarone
The Gypsy Moths
The Hand in the Trap
The Haunted Castle
The Haunting
The Hawks and the Sparrows
The Heroes of Telemark
The High Wall
The Hill
The Hockey Players
The Hole
The Hook
The Hope
The House with the Mezzanine
The Housemaid
The Hustler
The Hyperboloid of Engineer Garin
The Incident
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
The Inextinguishable Fire
The Inheritance
The Insanely Sad Princess
The Italian Job
The Joke
The Journalist
The Joy of Living
The Jungle Book
The Keys of Skies
The Knack ...and How to Get It
The Knave of Spades
The Komarov Brothers
The L-Shaped Room
The Lace Wars
The Lady from Constantinople
The Lady with the Dog
The Lark
The Last Adventure
The Last Man on Earth
The Last Roman
The Last Sunset
The Leopard
The Lion in Winter
The List of Adrian Messenger
The Little Bather
The Little Chaos
The Little Fugitive
The Little Golden Calf
The Little Prince
The Little Shop Off Horrors
The Living Corpse
The Lodger
The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner
The Long Absence
The Longest Day
The Love Bug
The Madwoman of Chaillot
The Magnificent Seven
The Man Who Had His Hair Cut Short
The Man Without a Map
The Man from Nowhere
The Manchurian Candidate
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down
The Master of Taiga
The Milky Way
The Millionairess
The Miracle Worker
The Miracle of Father Malachia
The Misfits
The Mona Lisa Without a Smile
The Monsters
The Morning
The Mornings of a Sensible Youth
The Mysterious Monk
The Mysterious Wall
The Naked Edge
The Naked Island
The Naked Runner
The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers
The Night of the Following Day
The Night of the Generals
The Night of the Iguana
The Notorious Landlady
The Nun's Night
The Nutty Professor
The Odd Couple
The Old House
The Organizer
The Orphan
The Outrage
The Party
The Passion of Anna
The Pawnbroker
The Phantom of Morrisville
The Pink Panther
The Plea
The Princess
The Prize
The Professionals
The Queen’s Companion
The Quiller Memorandum
The Rabbit Is Me
The Rain People
The Red Light Bandit
The Red Tent
The Red and the White
The Reenactment
The Republic of ShKID
The Restaurant
The Return from Olympus
The Ritual / Riten
The Road to 'Saturn'
The Road to Berth
The Rooster and Paints
The Round-Up
The Running Man
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
The Sand Pebble
The Sandpiper
The Saragossa Manuscript
The Scalphunters
The Sea Gull
The Secret Agent's Blunder
The Secret War of Harry Frigg
The Serf Actress
The Servant
The Seventh Companion
The Shameless Old Lady
The Shield and the Sword
The Shooting
The Shop on Main Street
The Silence
The Sixth of July
The Sky Riders
The Sky of Our Childhood
The Sleeping Car Murders
The Slender Thread
The Slowest Train
The Small Railway Station
The Snow Maiden
The Snow Queen
The Soft Skin
The Sons of the Homeland
The Sound of Music
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
The Stalking Moon
The Stolen Airship
The Stone Cross
The Stone Guest
The Story of Qin Xiang Lin
The Story of a One Crime
The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo
The Stress of Youth
The Structure of Crystals
The Substitute
The Sucker
The Sun in a Net
The Sun's Burial
The Swimmer
The Sword in the Stone
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
The Taming of the Shrew
The Terror
The Third Flare
The Third Half
The Thirteen Chairs
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse
The Time Machine
The Time Machine
The Touch of the Night
The Traffic Policeman
The Train
The Treasure of San Gennaro
The Trial
The Trial of Joan of Arc
The Truth
The Two Gladiators
The Ugly American
The Ugly Story
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
The Unforgiven
The Unknown Man of Shandigor
The Unknown Woman
The V.I.P.s
The Valiant Little Tailor
The Valley of the Bees
The Viper
The Virgin Spring
The Visit
The Voice from Beyond
The War Is Over
The War Wagon
The Way West
The Wild Bunch
The Wild Dog Dingo
The Wild Duck
The Wild Ride
The Woman in the Dunes
The Woman with the Knife
The Yellow Rolls-Royce
The Young Girls of Rochefort
The Young One
The daughter of the Sun
The girl and the elephant
The last hijacking
The letter
The person who doubts
The proud ship
The story of Asya Klyachina
There Is Such a Lad
There Was a Crooked Man
There Was an Old Couple
They Conquer the Skies
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Thirty Three
This Man Must Die
This Property Is Condemned
This Solid Land
This Sporting Life
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov
Three Fat Men
Three Plus Two
Three Poplars in Plyushcikha
Three Sad Tigers
Thrice Resurrected
Through a Glass Darkly
Thunderball
TI
Time to Live
Time, Forward!
Timoshkina yolka
Titicut Follies
TO
To Kill a Mockingbird
To love
To the attention of all citizens and organizations
Tokyo Drifter
Tom Jones
Tony Rome
Too Soon to Love
Topaz
Topkapi
Toptyzhka
Torn Curtain
Tough Nut
Tovarishch pesnya
TR
Trainer
Tramvay v drugiye goroda
Transitional Age
Travel in April
Treasure of Silver Lake
Trembita
Tri pingvina
Tri sestry
Tri tolstyaka
Triangle
Triumph Over Violence
Troe sutok posle bessmertiya
True Grit
TS
Tsari
Tsena
Tsvetik-semitsvetik
TU
Tudor
TW
Two Comrades Were Serving
Two Fairy Tales
Two Tickets for a Daytime Picture Show
Two Weeks in Another Town
Two Weeks in September
Two Women
Two for the Road
Two for the Seesaw
Two in Love
Two or Three Things I Know About Her
UD
Udivitelnaya istoriya, pokhozhaya na skazki
UK
Ukrainian Festival
Ukrainian Rhapsody
Ukroshchenie stroptivoy
UL
Ulysses
UM
Umka
UN
Un bellissimo novembre
Une corde
Untamable Angelique
Unusual Exhibition
UP
Up to His Ears
UR
Ural Ryabinushka
UT
Utrpení mladého Bohácka / Young Bohácek’s Sufferings
V
V den svadby
V dorogu, v dorogu
V gorakh moyo serdtse
V odnom rayone
V strane nevyuchennykh urokov
V trudnyy chas
VA
Valera
Vals
Vanoce s Alzbetou
Varezhka
Varvara-beauty
Vashe zdorove!
VE
Vechir na Ivana Kupala
Velikie kholoda
Velká cesta
Vernost
Vertical
Vertigo
Veselaya Karusel
Vesyolye rasplyuyevskiye dni
VI
Victim
Vie conjugale, La
Vienos dienos kronika
Village Detective
Vinni-Pukh
Vintik and Shpuntik – the merry masters
Violence at Noon
Viridiana
Virineya
Visnja na Tasmajdanu
Viva Maria!
Vixen!
Viy
VL
Vlyublyonnye
VO
Vodil poyezda mashinist
Von Ryan's Express
Vot tak tigr!
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve
VP
Vpervye na arene
VR
Vremena goda
VS
Vsadnik nad gorodom
Vstrecha s Frantsiey
Vstuplenie
Vsyo dlya vas
Vsyudu yest nebo
VY
Vystrel na perevale Karash
WA
Wait Until Dark
Wait for letters
Wake up Mukhin
Walk Don't Run
Walking the Streets of Moscow
Walkover
War Hunt
War and Peace
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812
Warrior of the Wind
WE
We Love You
We Were Young
We are looking for inkblot
We'll Live Till Monday
Wedding in Malinovka
Weekend
Welcome, or No Trespassing
West Side Story
Westerplatte Resists
WH
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
What a Way to Go!
What's New Pussycat
When the Trees Were Tall
Where Eagles Dare
Where an Alibi Is Not Everything
Where the Ganges Flows
White Explosion
White Tracks
White clouds
Who Are You, Mr. Sorge?
Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?
Who Saw Him Die?
Who Wants to Kill Jessie?
Who Was That Lady?
Who will go to the exhibition?
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Who's That Knocking at My Door
WI
Wild and Wonderful
Wild grass
Wind of Freedom
Wings
Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day
Winning
Winter Light
WO
Woman of Straw
Woman's World
Women
Women in Love
Women of the World
Women's Republic
Wonderful Adventures of Nils
Workers' Settlement
YA
Ya vas lyubil...
Ya zhdu ptentsa
YE
Yesli yest parusa
Yesterday Girl
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Yevdokiya
YO
Yojimbo
Yor-yor
You Only Live Twice
Young Billy Young
Young Törless
Young Wolves
Your Son and Brother
Youth of the Beast
YU
Yunga so shkhuny Kolumb
Z
Z
ZA
Za chas do svidaniya
Za nami Moskva
Zavtra, tretyego aprelya...
Zazie dans le Métro
ZE
Zelyonyy Zmiy
Zemlya ottsov
Zerkaltse
ZH
Zhadnyy Kuzya
Zheleznie druzya
Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha
Zhu-zhu-zhu
Zhyoltik
ZI
Zigzag of Success
ZN
Znakomye lica
Znamja kuzneca
ZO
Zolotoy malchik
Zolotye chasy
Zorba the Greek
Zosya
ZU
Zulu
ZV
Zvezda baleta
ÄL
Älskande par
БЭ
Бэла: Герой нашего времени
СИ
Сильные духом
