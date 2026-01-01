ProductionCinetel Films, John Cornett & Doc Productions
Also known as
Where the Day Takes You, A Lei de Cada Dia, Minne tie vie, A donde el día te lleve, A donde te lleve el día, Bárhol ér a reggel, Break Out, Dokąd zawiedzie cię dzień, Dokąd zawiedzie nas dzień, Donde te lleve el día, I dannati di Hollywood, La ley de cada día, O noua zi, O Último Ato, Por Onde a Vida Te Leva, Straßenkinder, Tam, gdzie zaprowadzi Cię dzień, День в Городе Ангелов, Куда те дан однесе, Където денят те отведе, Strassenkinder
Film rating
7.5
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
HeatherBrenda said that you killed your girlfriend.
KingYeah, well Brenda says a lot of things. And I believe about... none of them.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.