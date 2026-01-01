Yeah, well Brenda says a lot of things. And I believe about... none of them.

King Yeah, well Brenda says a lot of things. And I believe about... none of them.

Brenda said that you killed your girlfriend.

Heather Brenda said that you killed your girlfriend.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.