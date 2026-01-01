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Poster of Where the Day Takes You
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Where the Day Takes You
7.5

Where the Day Takes You

, 1992
Where the Day Takes You
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Where the Day Takes You
7.5

Cast

Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
The Interviewer
Will Smith
Will Smith
Manny
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
King
Sean Astin
Sean Astin
Greg
Balthazar Getty
Balthazar Getty
Little J
James LeGros
James LeGros
Crasher
Lara Flynn Boyle
Lara Flynn Boyle
Heather
Peter Dobson
Tommy Ray
Robert Knepper
Robert Knepper
Rock Singer
Ricki Lake
Brenda
Director Mark Rocco
Writer Michael Hitchcock, Kurt Voss, Mark Rocco
Composer Mark Morgan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 11 January 1992
Release date
11 September 1992 Russia 16+
12 November 1992 Australia
10 February 1994 Germany
11 September 1992 Japan R18+
11 September 1992 Kazakhstan
11 September 1992 USA
11 September 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $390,152
Production Cinetel Films, John Cornett & Doc Productions
Also known as
Where the Day Takes You, A Lei de Cada Dia, Minne tie vie, A donde el día te lleve, A donde te lleve el día, Bárhol ér a reggel, Break Out, Dokąd zawiedzie cię dzień, Dokąd zawiedzie nas dzień, Donde te lleve el día, I dannati di Hollywood, La ley de cada día, O noua zi, O Último Ato, Por Onde a Vida Te Leva, Straßenkinder, Tam, gdzie zaprowadzi Cię dzień, День в Городе Ангелов, Куда те дан однесе, Където денят те отведе, Strassenkinder

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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