Poster of Fiktivnyy brak
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Fiktivnyy brak

Fiktivnyy brak

18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1992
Director
Nikolay Lyrchikov
Cast
Konstantin Rodnin
Svetlana Muzychenko
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
