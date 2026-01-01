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6.5
Kinoafisha
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The Tune
6.5
The Tune
, 1992
The Tune
USA / Musical, Animation, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
6.5
Cast
Daniel Neiden
Maureen McElheron
Marti Nelson
Emily Bindiger
Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman
Director
Bill Plympton
Writer
Bill Plympton
,
Maureen McElheron
,
P.C. Vey
Composer
Maureen McElheron
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
1992
World premiere
4 September 1992
Release date
18 November 2010
Russia
18 November 2010
Belarus
18 November 2010
Kazakhstan
4 September 1992
USA
18 November 2010
Ukraine
Budget
$175,000
Worldwide Gross
$17,794
Production
October Films
Also known as
The Tune, A Melodia de Plympton, Hitti, I melodia, Melodia, Şarkı, Мотивчик, 动画片, 唔啱音, 旋律
More
Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Del
[first lines; tentatively trying out song lyrics]
My love for you, is equal to, a worn-out shoe? Nah. A big cow moo? Uh-uh. Some indefinable gunky goo? Yeah!
Showtimes
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