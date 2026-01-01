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Poster of The Tune
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Tune
6.5

The Tune

, 1992
The Tune
USA / Musical, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Tune
6.5

Cast

Daniel Neiden
Maureen McElheron
Marti Nelson
Emily Bindiger
Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman
Director Bill Plympton
Writer Bill Plympton, Maureen McElheron, P.C. Vey
Composer Maureen McElheron
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 4 September 1992
Release date
18 November 2010 Russia
18 November 2010 Belarus
18 November 2010 Kazakhstan
4 September 1992 USA
18 November 2010 Ukraine
Budget $175,000
Worldwide Gross $17,794
Production October Films
Also known as
The Tune, A Melodia de Plympton, Hitti, I melodia, Melodia, Şarkı, Мотивчик, 动画片, 唔啱音, 旋律

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Quotes

Del [first lines; tentatively trying out song lyrics] My love for you, is equal to, a worn-out shoe? Nah. A big cow moo? Uh-uh. Some indefinable gunky goo? Yeah!
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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