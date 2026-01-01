My love for you, is equal to, a worn-out shoe? Nah. A big cow moo? Uh-uh. Some indefinable gunky goo? Yeah!

[first lines; tentatively trying out song lyrics]

Del [first lines; tentatively trying out song lyrics] My love for you, is equal to, a worn-out shoe? Nah. A big cow moo? Uh-uh. Some indefinable gunky goo? Yeah!

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.