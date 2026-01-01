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5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Raffle
5.1

The Raffle

, 1991
La Riffa
Italy / Drama / 18+
5.1

Cast

Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Francesca
Giulio Scarpati
Antonio
Carla Cassola
Carla
Paolo De Vita
Sandro
Paolo Busiri Vici D'Arcevia
Elena Cantarone
Serena
Sandra Collodel
Carla
Gianluca Favilla
Enrico
Giulia Macchietti
Giulia
Marino Masé
Padre di Francesca
Director Francesco Laudadio
Writer Francesco Laudadio
Composer Antonio Di Pofi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 15 November 1991
Release date
15 November 1991 Italy
Production Produttori Associati, Filmola
Also known as
La riffa, The Raffle, La rifa, Çekiliş, Злоупотребление, Томбола, モニカ・ベルッチの情事, Franchesca, Φραντζέσκα, Лотерея, 라 리파

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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