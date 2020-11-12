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Poster of Henry & June
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Henry & June
5.3

Henry & June

, 1990
Henry and June
USA / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of Henry & June
5.3

Cast

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
June Miller
Fred Ward
Henry Miller
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Osborn
Maria de Medeiros
Maria de Medeiros
Anaïs
Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant
Hugo
Jean-Philippe Écoffey
Eduardo
Bruce Myers
Jack
Juan Luis Buñuel
Publisher
Féodor Atkine
Féodor Atkine
Spanish Dance Instructor
Sylvie Huguel
Emilia
Director Philip Kaufman
Writer Anaïs Nin, Philip Kaufman, Rose Kaufman
Composer Mark Adler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 28 September 1990
Release date
28 September 1990 Russia 18+
25 October 1990 Argentina
22 November 1990 Australia
2 November 1990 Denmark
18 October 1990 Finland
8 October 1990 France
4 October 1990 Germany
23 November 1990 Great Britain
19 April 1991 Hungary
5 January 1991 Japan
28 September 1990 Kazakhstan
16 November 1990 Netherlands
26 October 1990 Portugal
22 April 1995 South Korea
9 November 1990 Spain
28 September 1990 Sweden
13 October 1990 Switzerland
3 May 1991 Turkey
5 October 1990 USA
28 September 1990 Ukraine
MPAA NC-17
Worldwide Gross $23,472,449
Production Universal Pictures, Walrus & Associates, Ministère de la Culture de la Republique Française
Also known as
Henry & June, Henry y June, Henry, Henry ja June, Henri i Džun, Henris ir Džunė, Henry & June: Delírios Eróticos, Henry & June: The Man and the Woman I Loved, Henry a June, Henry and June, Henry e June, Henry és June, Henry et June, Henry i June, Henry kai June, Henry og June, Henry si June, Henry ve June, Henry y June (El diario íntimo de Anaïs Nin), Χένρυ & Τζουν, Генри и Джун, Генрі та Джун, Хенри и Джун, ヘンリー&ジューン 私が愛した男と女, 亨利和琼, 情迷六月花, 第三情, Henry and June: Delírios Eróticos, Henry und June

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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