ProductionUniversal Pictures, Walrus & Associates, Ministère de la Culture de la Republique Française
Also known as
Henry & June, Henry y June, Henry, Henry ja June, Henri i Džun, Henris ir Džunė, Henry & June: Delírios Eróticos, Henry & June: The Man and the Woman I Loved, Henry a June, Henry and June, Henry e June, Henry és June, Henry et June, Henry i June, Henry kai June, Henry og June, Henry si June, Henry ve June, Henry y June (El diario íntimo de Anaïs Nin), Χένρυ & Τζουν, Генри и Джун, Генрі та Джун, Хенри и Джун, ヘンリー&ジューン 私が愛した男と女, 亨利和琼, 情迷六月花, 第三情, Henry and June: Delírios Eróticos, Henry und June
Film rating
5.3
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
June MillerI've done the vilest things - the foulest things - but I've done them... superbly.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.