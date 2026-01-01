Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Assia and the Hen with the Golden Eggs
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Assia and the Hen with the Golden Eggs
6.7

Assia and the Hen with the Golden Eggs

, 1994
Kurochka Ryaba
Russia, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Assia and the Hen with the Golden Eggs
6.7

Cast

Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Asya
Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Vasili Nikitich
Aleksandr Surin
Stepan
Gennady Yegorychev
Chirkunov
Gennadiy Nazarov
Seryozha
Mikhail Kislov
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Aleksandr Chislov
Aleksandr Chislov
Tatyana Bukamina
Yevgeni Shkayev
Larisa Kudryashova
Director Andrei Konchalovsky
Writer Viktor Merezhko, Andrei Konchalovsky
Composer Boris Basurov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / France
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 May 1994
Release date
14 November 1994 Russia 16+
14 November 1994 Kazakhstan
14 November 1994 Ukraine
Production AO Logovaz, ARK-Film, Canal+
Also known as
Kurochka Ryaba, Assia and the Hen with the Golden Eggs, Ryaba, My Chicken, Asja e la gallina dalle uova d'oro, Kurka Riaba, La gallina de los huevos de oro, Min höna Riaba, Min höna Ryaba, O Ouro dos Tolos, Riaba a Minha Galinha, Riaba ma poule, Riaba, høna mi, Rjaba, mein Hühnchen, Rjaba, sliepočka jarabá, Rjaba, tyúkocskám, Slepička Rjaba, Sliepočka jarabá, Курочка Ряба, KOUROTCHKA RIABA (RIABA MA POULE), Riaba, ma poule

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Assia and the Hen with the Golden Eggs

Sin
Sin Drama, Biography, History
2018, Russia / Italy
7.0
Paradise
Paradise Drama
2016, Russia / Germany
7.0
The Postman's White Nights
The Postman's White Nights Drama
2014, Russia
7.0
House of Fools
House of Fools Drama
2002, Russia / France
7.0
The Inner Circle
The Inner Circle Drama
1991, Italy / USA / USSR
6.0
Uncle Vanya
Uncle Vanya Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
The Elusive Avengers
The Elusive Avengers Action, Family, Adventure
1966, USSR
7.0
Umberto D.
Umberto D. Drama
1952, Italy
8.0
Chacun son cinéma
Chacun son cinéma Drama, Comedy
2007, France
6.0
Komediya strogogo rezhima
Komediya strogogo rezhima Comedy
1992, Russia
7.0
Gloss
Gloss Comedy, Drama
2007, Russia
5.0
Russian Symphony
Russian Symphony Comedy
1994, Russia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more