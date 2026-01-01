Menu
Deceived
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Deceived

Deceived

Deceived 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 27 September 1991
Release date
27 September 1991 Russia 16+
27 September 1991 Brazil
13 May 1992 Germany
3 April 1992 Great Britain 15
20 May 1992 Greece
27 September 1991 Kazakhstan
11 December 1992 Turkey
27 September 1991 USA
27 September 1991 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $28,738,096
Production Touchstone Pictures, Silver Screen Partners IV
Also known as
Deceived, El engaño, Prevarena, Aldanış, Doppio inganno, Enganada, Engañada, Enganyada, Ført bag lyset, Getäuscht, Iskaldt bedrag, Kunnes kuolema erottaa, Me dipli taftotita, Megcsalatva, O Engano, Oszukana, Podvedená, Tills döden skiljer oss åt, Trahie, Trompée, Διπλή ταυτότητα, Με διπλή ταυτότητα, Измамена, Обман, 幸せの向う側, 觸目驚心
Director
Damian Harris
Cast
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
John Heard
John Heard
Damon Redfern
Robin Bartlett
Robin Bartlett
Ashley Peldon
Ashley Peldon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Deceived
Sleeping with the Enemy 6.9
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Bird on a Wire 6.2
Bird on a Wire (1990)
Cold Creek Manor 4.7
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
The Deep End 6.8
The Deep End (2001)
Best Laid Plans 5.8
Best Laid Plans (1999)
Before and After 6.1
Before and After (1996)
Last Dance 6.9
Last Dance (1996)
Father Hood 5.3
Father Hood (1993)
Malice 6.8
Malice (1993)
Guilty as Sin 5.7
Guilty as Sin (1993)
Consenting Adults 5.7
Consenting Adults (1992)
Unlawful Entry 6.6
Unlawful Entry (1992)
Film in Collections
Films About Intrigue Films About Intrigue
Films About Mysterious Deaths Films About Mysterious Deaths

Film rating

6.5
11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Quotes
Adrienne Saunders I- I really do apologize, I wouldn't bother you normally, but I just have to have that necklace tonight.
Carol Gingold No! She said I could have this!
Mrs. Gingold I know, honey, but the necklace isn't a toy, and...
Carol Gingold Daddy!
[runs from the room]
Carol Gingold She said I could have it, and now she wants it back!
Mr. Gingold This is very confusing for Carol, Mrs. Saunders.
Adrienne Saunders I'm sure it is Mr. Gingold, but this happens to be a very valuable piece of jewelry.
Mr. Gingold I know how you feel, Carol. It's very confusing when grown-ups do things that aren't fair.
[gives Adrienne a dirty look]
Mr. Gingold But you have to accept that these things happen in life...
Adrienne Saunders [grabs the necklace] Oh, for Christ's sake! Isn't anybody in charge around here?
Stills
