Adrienne Saunders
I- I really do apologize, I wouldn't bother you normally, but I just have to have that necklace tonight.
Carol Gingold
No! She said I could have this!
Mrs. Gingold
I know, honey, but the necklace isn't a toy, and...
Carol Gingold
Daddy!
[runs from the room]
Carol Gingold
She said I could have it, and now she wants it back!
Mr. Gingold
This is very confusing for Carol, Mrs. Saunders.
Adrienne Saunders
I'm sure it is Mr. Gingold, but this happens to be a very valuable piece of jewelry.
Mr. Gingold
I know how you feel, Carol. It's very confusing when grown-ups do things that aren't fair.
[gives Adrienne a dirty look]
Mr. Gingold
But you have to accept that these things happen in life...
Adrienne Saunders
[grabs the necklace]
Oh, for Christ's sake! Isn't anybody in charge around here?