Adrienne Saunders I- I really do apologize, I wouldn't bother you normally, but I just have to have that necklace tonight.

Carol Gingold No! She said I could have this!

Mrs. Gingold I know, honey, but the necklace isn't a toy, and...

Carol Gingold Daddy!

[runs from the room]

Carol Gingold She said I could have it, and now she wants it back!

Mr. Gingold This is very confusing for Carol, Mrs. Saunders.

Adrienne Saunders I'm sure it is Mr. Gingold, but this happens to be a very valuable piece of jewelry.

Mr. Gingold I know how you feel, Carol. It's very confusing when grown-ups do things that aren't fair.

[gives Adrienne a dirty look]

Mr. Gingold But you have to accept that these things happen in life...