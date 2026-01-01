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Poster of Pacific Palisades
3.6
Kinoafisha Films Pacific Palisades
3.6

Pacific Palisades

, 1990
Pacific Palisades
USA, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Pacific Palisades
3.6

Cast

Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Adam Coleman Howard
Anne E. Curry
Toni Basil
Virginia Capers
Virgil Frye
Director Bernard Schmitt
Writer Marion Vernoux, Bernard Schmitt
Composer Jean-Jacques Goldman, Michael Jones, Roland Romanelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 28 March 1990
Release date
28 March 1990 Russia 12+
28 March 1990 France
28 March 1990 Kazakhstan
11 November 1990 USA
28 March 1990 Ukraine
Production Sandor, BVF
Also known as
Pacific Palisades, Babe, Egy párizsi lány a Pacific peremén, Wilde Tage, heiße Nächte, Тихие палисады, ソフィー・マルソーのパシフィック通り

Film rating

3.6
Rate 12 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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