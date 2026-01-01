Similar films for Pacific Palisades
Happy Easter Comedy
1984, France
6.0
Fanfan Romantic, Comedy
1993, France
6.0
L'Étudiante Comedy, Romantic
1988, France
6.0
La Boum Comedy, Romantic
1980, France
7.0
Lost & Found Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
5.0
Marquise Drama, Comedy
1997, France / Italy / Spain / Switzerland
5.0
Firelight Drama, Romantic
1997, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Revenge of the Musketeers Action, Adventure, Comedy
1994, France
5.0
La note bleue Drama, Romantic, Musical
1991, France / Germany
6.0
Pour Sacha War, Romantic, Drama
1991, France
5.0
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days Drama, Romantic
1989, France
6.0
Chouans! War, Adventure
1987, France
6.0