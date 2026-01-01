Menu
8.1
8.1
IMDb Rating: 8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Audrey Hepburn Remembered
Audrey Hepburn Remembered
Audrey Hepburn Remembered
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
11 August 1993
Release date
11 August 1993
Russia
16+
11 August 1993
Kazakhstan
11 August 1993
Ukraine
Production
Wombat Productions
Also known as
Audrey Hepburn Remembered, Audrey Hepburn - Emlékeinkben él, Audrey Hepburn Remembered - An Intimate Portrait, Audrey Hepburn we wspomnieniach, Recordando a Audrey Hepburn, Tähtilegenda - Audrey Hepburn, Вспоминая Одри Хепберн, Згадуючи Одрі Хепберн
Director
Gene Feldman
Cast
Audrey Hepburn
Cast and Crew
