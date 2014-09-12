Menu
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.8
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump 18+
Synopsis

JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate, and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75.
Forrest Gump - trailer
Forrest Gump  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1994
Online premiere 12 September 2014
World premiere 23 June 1994
Release date
13 February 2020 Russia Иноекино 12+
6 October 1994 Argentina
17 November 1994 Australia
14 October 1994 Austria
7 December 1994 Brazil
6 July 1994 Canada
20 October 1994 Czechia
7 October 1994 Denmark
21 October 1994 El Salvador
27 January 1995 Estonia
7 October 1994 Finland
28 October 2015 France
13 October 1994 Germany
7 October 1994 Great Britain
13 October 1994 Greece
15 December 1994 Hong Kong
8 December 1994 Hungary
4 July 2020 Iceland 12 year age limit
7 October 1994 Ireland
30 September 1994 Israel
6 October 1994 Italy
18 February 1995 Japan
23 June 1994 Kazakhstan 12+
15 September 2024 Latvia N16
23 June 1994 Mexico
22 September 1994 Netherlands
30 September 1994 Norway
26 October 1994 Philippines
4 November 1994 Poland
28 October 1994 Portugal
24 February 1995 Romania
20 October 1994 Slovakia
3 November 1994 Slovenia
15 October 1994 South Korea
23 September 1994 Spain
14 October 1994 Sweden
15 October 1994 Switzerland
15 October 1994 Taiwan
11 November 1994 Turkey
6 July 1994 USA
23 June 1994 Ukraine
20 October 1994 Uruguay
MPAA PG-13
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $678,226,465
Production Paramount Pictures, The Steve Tisch Company, Wendy Finerman Productions
Also known as
Forrest Gump, Форрест Гамп, 阿甘正傳, Atchariya Panya Nim, Cuộc Đời Forrest Gump, Forestas Gampas, Forests Gamps, Forrest Gamp, Forrest Gump: O Contador de Histórias, Forrest Qamp, Φόρεστ Γκαμπ, Форест Гамп, Форест Гъмп, Форрест Ґамп, फॉरेस्ट गम्प, 포레스트 검프, フォレスト・ガンプ　一期一会, 阿甘正传
Director
Robert Zemeckis
Robert Zemeckis
Cast
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
Mykelti Williamson
Mykelti Williamson
Sally Field
Sally Field
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.7
Rate 200 votes
8.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  14
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Ирина Светлова 4 November 2020, 12:28
Прекрасный фильм! Идет долго, но это совсем не чувствуется
Валерия Воронова 26 December 2019, 11:22
Отличный, очень добрый фильм. Вроде в нём нет ничего особенного, но чем-то он цепляет и долго не отпускает. К тому же, фильм не надоедает, сколько бы… Read more…
Quotes
[repeated line]
Forrest Gump My momma always said, "Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."
Forrest Gump - trailer
Forrest Gump Trailer
Stills
