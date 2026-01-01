Menu
Poster of Krov za krov
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Krov za krov

Krov za krov

Krov za krov 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 February 1991
Release date
1 February 1992 USSR
Production KhTPO - Odessa
Also known as
Krov za krov, Кровь за кровь, Blood for Blood
Director
Yuri Kolcheyev
Cast
Irina Alfyorova
Irina Alfyorova
Vera Alkhovskaya
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Boris Galkin
Boris Galkin
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
