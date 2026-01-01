Menu
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha Films My Cousin Vinny

My Cousin Vinny

My Cousin Vinny 18+
Synopsis

Two New Yorkers are accused of murder in rural Alabama while on their way back to college, and one of their cousins--an inexperienced, loudmouth lawyer not accustomed to Southern rules and manners--comes in to defend them.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1992
World premiere 13 March 1992
Release date
13 March 1992 Russia 16+
16 April 1992 Argentina
21 May 1992 Australia
3 April 1992 Brazil
13 August 1992 Czechoslovakia
13 March 1992 Denmark 15
20 May 1992 France
28 May 1992 Germany
17 July 1992 Great Britain
3 September 1992 Hong Kong
28 August 1992 Hungary
17 July 1992 Ireland
13 March 1993 Japan
13 March 1992 Kazakhstan
27 May 1992 Netherlands
13 March 1992 Philippines
31 December 1992 Poland
7 November 1992 South Korea 15
15 April 1992 Spain A
13 March 1992 Sweden 7
13 March 1992 USA
13 March 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $64,088,552
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Peter V. Miller Investment Corp., Dale Launer Production
Also known as
My Cousin Vinny, Mi primo Vinny, Môj bratranec Vinny, Mon cousin Vinny, Ben-Dodi Vinny, Cu vărul Vinny nu-i de glumit!, Itoko no Binî, Kuzenim Vinny, Mano pusbrolis Vinis, Mein Vetter Winnie, Meu Primo Vinny, Min fætter Vinny, Min kusin Vinny, Min kuule fetter Vinny, Minu nõbu Vinny, Mio cugino Vincenzo, Moj bratranec Vinny, Mój kuzyn Vinny, Moj rođak Vinny, Muj bratranec Vinny, Můj bratranec Vinny, O Meu Primo Vinny, Serkkuni Vinny, To xaderfaki mou o Vinny, Vinny, az 1ügyű, Το ξαδερφάκι μου ο Βίνι, Братовчед ми Вини, Мій кузен Вінні, Мой кузен Винни, Мој рођак Вини, いとこのビニー, 智勇急轉彎
Director
Jonathan Lynn
Cast
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
Mitchell Whitfield
Cast and Crew
Similar films for My Cousin Vinny
Office Space 7.4
Office Space (1999)
Mrs. Doubtfire 7.4
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
A League of Their Own 7.7
A League of Their Own (1992)
Wayne's World 7.0
Wayne's World (1992)
A Few Good Men 7.9
A Few Good Men (1992)
Midnight Run 7.5
Midnight Run (1988)
Planes, Trains & Automobiles 7.5
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High 7.1
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Airplane! 7.5
Airplane! (1980)
Animal House 7.4
Animal House (1978)
The Distinguished Gentleman 6.4
The Distinguished Gentleman (1992)
Sgt. Bilko 5.9
Sgt. Bilko (1996)

8.0
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Mona Lisa Vito You're goin' hunting?
Vinny Gambini That's right.
Mona Lisa Vito Why are you going hunting? Shouldn't you be out preparing for court?
Vinny Gambini I was thinking last night. If only I knew what he knows, you know? If he'd let me look at his files; oh boy.
Mona Lisa Vito I don't get it. What does getting to Trotter's files have anything to do with hunting?
Vinny Gambini Well, you know, two guys, out in the woods, guns, on the hunt. It's a bonding thing, you know; show him I'm one of the boys. He's not gonna let me look at his files, but maybe he'll relax enough to drop his guard so I can finesse a little information out of him.
[Vinny searches through his clothes]
Vinny Gambini What am I gonna wear?
Mona Lisa Vito What are ya gonna hunt?
Vinny Gambini I don't know. He's got a lot of stuffed heads in his office.
Mona Lisa Vito Heads?
[Vinny looks up at Lisa]
Mona Lisa Vito What kinda heads?
Vinny Gambini I don't know, he's got a boar, a bear, a couple of deer.
Mona Lisa Vito Whoa. You're gonna shoot a deer?
Vinny Gambini I don't know. I suppose. I mean, I'm a man's man, I could go deer hunting.
Mona Lisa Vito A sweet, innocent, harmless, leaf-eating, doe-eyed little deer.
Vinny Gambini Hey Lisa, I'm not gonna go out there just to wimp out, you know. I mean, the guy will lose respect for me, would you rather have that?
[Lisa gets up, walks over to the bathroom and shuts the door]
Vinny Gambini What about these pants I got on, you think they're O.K.?
[Vinny looks down]
Vinny Gambini Oh!
Mona Lisa Vito [comes out of the bathroom] Imagine you're a deer. You're prancing along, you get thirsty, you spot a little brook, you put your little deer lips down to the cool clear water... BAM! A fuckin bullet rips off part of your head! Your brains are laying on the ground in little bloody pieces! Now I ask ya. Would you give a fuck what kind of pants the son of a bitch who shot you was wearing?
