Mona Lisa Vito You're goin' hunting?

Vinny Gambini That's right.

Mona Lisa Vito Why are you going hunting? Shouldn't you be out preparing for court?

Vinny Gambini I was thinking last night. If only I knew what he knows, you know? If he'd let me look at his files; oh boy.

Mona Lisa Vito I don't get it. What does getting to Trotter's files have anything to do with hunting?

Vinny Gambini Well, you know, two guys, out in the woods, guns, on the hunt. It's a bonding thing, you know; show him I'm one of the boys. He's not gonna let me look at his files, but maybe he'll relax enough to drop his guard so I can finesse a little information out of him.

[Vinny searches through his clothes]

Vinny Gambini What am I gonna wear?

Mona Lisa Vito What are ya gonna hunt?

Vinny Gambini I don't know. He's got a lot of stuffed heads in his office.

Mona Lisa Vito Heads?

[Vinny looks up at Lisa]

Mona Lisa Vito What kinda heads?

Vinny Gambini I don't know, he's got a boar, a bear, a couple of deer.

Mona Lisa Vito Whoa. You're gonna shoot a deer?

Vinny Gambini I don't know. I suppose. I mean, I'm a man's man, I could go deer hunting.

Mona Lisa Vito A sweet, innocent, harmless, leaf-eating, doe-eyed little deer.

Vinny Gambini Hey Lisa, I'm not gonna go out there just to wimp out, you know. I mean, the guy will lose respect for me, would you rather have that?

[Lisa gets up, walks over to the bathroom and shuts the door]

Vinny Gambini What about these pants I got on, you think they're O.K.?

[Vinny looks down]

Vinny Gambini Oh!