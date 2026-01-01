Mona Lisa Vito
You're goin' hunting?
Vinny Gambini
That's right.
Mona Lisa Vito
Why are you going hunting? Shouldn't you be out preparing for court?
Vinny Gambini
I was thinking last night. If only I knew what he knows, you know? If he'd let me look at his files; oh boy.
Mona Lisa Vito
I don't get it. What does getting to Trotter's files have anything to do with hunting?
Vinny Gambini
Well, you know, two guys, out in the woods, guns, on the hunt. It's a bonding thing, you know; show him I'm one of the boys. He's not gonna let me look at his files, but maybe he'll relax enough to drop his guard so I can finesse a little information out of him.
[Vinny searches through his clothes]
Vinny Gambini
What am I gonna wear?
Mona Lisa Vito
What are ya gonna hunt?
Vinny Gambini
I don't know. He's got a lot of stuffed heads in his office.
Mona Lisa Vito
Heads?
[Vinny looks up at Lisa]
Mona Lisa Vito
What kinda heads?
Vinny Gambini
I don't know, he's got a boar, a bear, a couple of deer.
Mona Lisa Vito
Whoa. You're gonna shoot a deer?
Vinny Gambini
I don't know. I suppose. I mean, I'm a man's man, I could go deer hunting.
Mona Lisa Vito
A sweet, innocent, harmless, leaf-eating, doe-eyed little deer.
Vinny Gambini
Hey Lisa, I'm not gonna go out there just to wimp out, you know. I mean, the guy will lose respect for me, would you rather have that?
[Lisa gets up, walks over to the bathroom and shuts the door]
Vinny Gambini
What about these pants I got on, you think they're O.K.?
[Vinny looks down]
Vinny Gambini
Oh!
Mona Lisa Vito
[comes out of the bathroom]
Imagine you're a deer. You're prancing along, you get thirsty, you spot a little brook, you put your little deer lips down to the cool clear water... BAM! A fuckin bullet rips off part of your head! Your brains are laying on the ground in little bloody pieces! Now I ask ya. Would you give a fuck what kind of pants the son of a bitch who shot you was wearing?