5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.2
3 posters
Ready to Wear

Pret-a-Porter / Ready to wear 18+
Synopsis

A chronicle of the interconnected lives of a group of people in the lead up to Paris Fashion Week.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 23 December 1994
Release date
16 December 1995 Russia 16+
21 April 1995 Brazil
23 December 1994 Canada 18A
1 March 1995 France
30 March 1995 Germany
18 March 1999 Great Britain
2 May 1996 Hungary
17 March 1995 Italy
16 December 1995 Kazakhstan
13 May 1995 South Korea 18
24 April 1995 Spain
19 May 1995 Turkey
23 December 1994 USA
16 December 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $11,300,653
Production Etalon Film, Miramax
Also known as
Prêt-à-porter, Pret-a-porter, Ready to Wear, Caprichos de la moda, Den nakne sannheten, Divatdiktátorok, Gatavi drabužiai, Hazır giyim, Mushehoo Lilboshe, Prêt-à-Porter - Den nakna sanningen, Pret-a-porter - Pronto-a-Vestir, Pret-a-Porter: Crimã în lumea, Prêt-à-Porter: Ready to Wear, Robert Altmanin Prêt-A-Pôrter, Visoka moda, Πρετ-α-πορτέ, Высокая мода, Прет-а-порте, プレタポルテ, 云裳风暴, 雲裳風暴
Director
Robert Altman
Cast
Marcello Mastroianni
Sophia Loren
Kim Basinger
Julia Roberts
Tim Robbins
5.8
Quotes
Kitty Potter This is fucking fruitcake time. I mean - is that fashion, is it? I mean, is there a message out there? I mean, you got lot of naked people wandering around here.
