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Poster of Betty
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Betty
6.8

Betty

, 1992
Betty
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Betty
6.8

Synopsis

Drunk, Betty is feeling worse and worse, the previous evening is slowly coming back to her: her husband and her husband's family had criticized her harshly, had sent her away. But Betty hadn't wanted to get married in the first place. She knows that she always ruined everything, that she drinks to much, that she has had several affairs. Laure, who is taking care of her, suggests that Betty stay with her in the hotel where she lives, as long as Betty would like. Laure, too, finds solace and companionship in alcohol.

Cast

Marie Trintignant
Elisabeth Etamble dite Betty
Stéphane Audran
Laure Le Vaucher
Jean-François Garreaud
Mario
Yves Lambrecht
Guy Etamble
Christiane Minazzoli
Madame Etamble
Pierre Vernier
Bernard - le médecin déchu
Nathalie Kousnetzoff
Odile Etamble
Pierre Martot
Frédéric Etamble
Thomas Chabrol
Schwartz
Yves Verhoeven
Philippe
Director Claude Chabrol
Writer Claude Chabrol, Georges Simenon
Composer Matthieu Chabrol
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 14 February 2021
World premiere 19 February 1992
Release date
29 September 2021 France
9 July 1992 Germany
19 February 1992 USA
Worldwide Gross $58,099
Production CED Productions, Canal+, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Betty, Betty - Uma Mulher sem Passado, Μπεττύ, Бети, Бетти, Бетті, ベティ

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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