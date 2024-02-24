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Poster of Carla's Song
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Carla's Song
6.8

Carla's Song

, 1996
Carla's Song
Germany, Spain, Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Carla's Song
6.8

Synopsis

A Glasgow man visits war-torn Nicaragua with a refugee tormented by her memories.

Cast

Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle
George Lennox
Oyanka Cabezas
Carla
Scott Glenn
Scott Glenn
Bradley
Gary Lewis
Gary Lewis
Sammy
Ford Kiernan
Louise Goodall
Maureen
Salvador Espinoza
Rafael
Richard Loza
Antonio
Subash Singh Pall
Victor
Stewart Preston
McGurk
Margaret McAdam
George's Mother
Director Ken Loach
Writer Paul Laverty
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 30 October 1996
Release date
30 October 1996 France
31 January 1997 Great Britain
31 October 1998 South Korea 18
26 June 1998 USA
Worldwide Gross $25,845
Production ARD Degeto Film, Alta Films, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Carla's Song, La canción de Carla, A Canção de Carla, Carla dala, Carla'nın Şarkısı, Carlan laulu, Carlas sång, La canzone di Carla, Les confidences de Carla, Pieśń Carli, Uma Canção para Carla, Το τραγούδι της Κάρλα, Песня Карлы, カルラの歌, 卡拉之歌

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2024

Quotes

George Lennox So er... what did you do?
Bradley CIA, Tegucigalpa, '81 to '84, Honduras. You?
George Lennox Bus driver, double-decker, number 72, Glasgow
[impish smile]
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