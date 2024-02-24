ProductionARD Degeto Film, Alta Films, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Carla's Song, La canción de Carla, A Canção de Carla, Carla dala, Carla'nın Şarkısı, Carlan laulu, Carlas sång, La canzone di Carla, Les confidences de Carla, Pieśń Carli, Uma Canção para Carla, Το τραγούδι της Κάρλα, Песня Карлы, カルラの歌, 卡拉之歌
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 24 February 2024
Quotes
George LennoxSo er... what did you do?
BradleyCIA, Tegucigalpa, '81 to '84, Honduras. You?
George LennoxBus driver, double-decker, number 72, Glasgow
[impish smile]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.