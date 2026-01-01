Menu
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Vanishing

The Vanishing

The Vanishing 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 5 February 1993
Release date
5 February 1993 Russia 16+
13 May 1993 Australia
15 July 1993 Czechia 12+
1 July 1993 Germany
4 March 1993 Greece
5 February 1993 Kazakhstan
5 February 1993 USA
5 February 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,543,394
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Vanishing, El rapto, La disparue, Spurlos, A Desaparecida, Disparitia, Forsvundet sporløst, I apagogi, Išnykimas, Kayboluş, Nestajanje, Nyom nélkül, O Silêncio do Lago, Pelon hetket, Secuestrada, Spårlöst försvunnen, Sporløst forsvunnet, The Vanishing - Scomparsa, Zaginiona bez śladu, Η απαγωγή, Зникнення, Изчезването, Исчезновение, Нестајање, 失踪 妄想は究極の凶器, 神秘失蹤
Director
George Sluizer
Cast
Kiefer Sutherland
Nancy Travis
Jeff Bridges
Sandra Bullock
Park Overall
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Vanishing
The Vanishing 7.6
The Vanishing (1988)
The Vanishing 6.1
The Vanishing (2018)
Dead Heat 5.2
Dead Heat (2002)
Simpatico 4.6
Simpatico (1999)
Letters from a Killer 5.4
Letters from a Killer (1998)
Arlington Road 7.2
Arlington Road (1998)
Breakdown 7.0
Breakdown (1997)
Eye for an Eye 6.2
Eye for an Eye (1996)
Copycat 7.4
Copycat (1995)
Blown Away 6.2
Blown Away (1994)
Malice 6.8
Malice (1993)
Alive 7.1
Alive (1993)
Film in Collections
Films About Missing People Films About Missing People

Film rating

6.8
6.3 IMDb
Quotes
Barney Cousins Jeff, look at your life. You have nothing. No job. No love. No peace of mind. You've been searching for three years; at what point do you finally say to yourself, "I'm not going to wake up tomorrow and miraculously know what happened"?
