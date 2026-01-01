Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Party's Gold
5.1
Party's Gold
, 1993
Party's Gold
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.1
Cast
Vladimir Litvinov
Selikhov
Nikolay Boklan
Nikitin
Tatyana Kosach-Bryndina
Aleksandr Martynov
Viktor
Nikolay Prokopovich
Politik
Aleksandr Potapov
Oreshkin
Sergey Filimonov
Georgiy Petrovich
Aleksandr Ageenkov
Tolya Sokolov
Yuri Kritenko
Head physician of the clinic
Vladimir Kostyuk
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Director
Aleksandr Ivanov
,
Anatoliy Ivanov
Writer
Anatoliy Ivanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
27 January 1993
Release date
27 January 1993
Ukraine
Also known as
Zoloto partii, The Gold of the Party, Золото партии
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Party's Gold
Pushy person
Drama
1979, USSR
5.0
An Incident from Journalism
Drama
1987, USSR
5.0
Dryan
Drama
1990, USSR
5.0
God's Scourge
Drama
1988, USSR
6.0
Medvezhya okhota
Action, Drama
2007, Russia
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree