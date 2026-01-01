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Poster of Party's Gold
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Party's Gold
5.1

Party's Gold

, 1993
Party's Gold
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
Poster of Party's Gold
5.1

Cast

Vladimir Litvinov
Selikhov
Nikolay Boklan
Nikolay Boklan
Nikitin
Tatyana Kosach-Bryndina
Tatyana Kosach-Bryndina
Aleksandr Martynov
Viktor
Nikolay Prokopovich
Politik
Aleksandr Potapov
Oreshkin
Sergey Filimonov
Georgiy Petrovich
Aleksandr Ageenkov
Tolya Sokolov
Yuri Kritenko
Head physician of the clinic
Vladimir Kostyuk
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Director Aleksandr Ivanov, Anatoliy Ivanov
Writer Anatoliy Ivanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 27 January 1993
Release date
27 January 1993 Ukraine
Also known as
Zoloto partii, The Gold of the Party, Золото партии

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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