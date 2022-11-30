Menu
Poster of The Juniper Tree
Poster of The Juniper Tree
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Juniper Tree

The Juniper Tree

The Juniper Tree 18+
Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1990
Online premiere 30 November 2022
World premiere 10 April 1990
Release date
8 May 2019 France
12 February 1993 Iceland
10 April 1990 Sweden 15
10 April 1990 USA
Also known as
The Juniper Tree, Ardıç Ağacı, Cuando fuimos brujas, Der Wacholderbaum, Einitréð, Krzew jałowca, Quand nous étions sorcières, Quando Éramos Bruxas, Можжевеловое дерево, ビョークの「ネズの木」 グリム童話より
Director
Nietzchka Keene
Cast
Björk
Björk
Brindis Petra Bragadouttir
Valdimar Örn Flygenring
Film rating

6.9
12 votes
