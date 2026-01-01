Quotes
[Pitt has given the King some papers to sign]
George III What is this? America, I suppose.
Pitt No, sir.
George III Oh, America's not to be spoken of, is that it?
Pitt For your peace of mind, sir. But it's not America.
George III Peace of mind! I have no peace of mind. I've had no peace of mind since we lost America. Forests, old as the world itself... meadows... plains... strange delicate flowers... immense solitudes... and all nature new to art... all ours... Mine. Gone. A paradise... lost.