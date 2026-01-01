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Poster of The Madness of King George
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Madness of King George
7.2

The Madness of King George

, 1994
The Madness of King George
Great Britain / Biography, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Madness of King George
7.2

Cast

Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne
George III
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Queen Charlotte
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
Jim Carter
Jim Carter
Rupert Graves
Rupert Graves
Greville
Rupert Graves
Greville
Amanda Donohoe
Amanda Donohoe
Lady Pembroke
Charlotte Curley
Amelia
Peter Bride-Kirk
Royal Children
Eve Cadman
Royal Child
Thomas Copeland
Royal Child
Director Nicholas Hytner
Writer Alan Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 28 December 1994
Release date
28 December 1994 Russia 6+
2 November 1995 Germany
24 March 1995 Great Britain
28 December 1994 Kazakhstan
28 December 1994 Norway 15
5 April 1997 South Korea 15
28 December 1994 USA
28 December 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $65,897,768
Worldwide Gross $15,238,689
Production The Samuel Goldwyn Company, Channel Four Films, Close Call Films
Also known as
The Madness of King George, Den galne kung George, La folie du roi George, La locura del rey Jorge, A Loucura do Rei George, As Loucuras do Rei George, Den gale kong George, György király, Hullu kuningas, I trela tou Georgiou tou 3ou, Jonoon e Padeshah George, King George - Ein Königreich für mehr Verstand, Kongens galskap, La follia del rei George, La pazzia di Re Giorgio, Ludilo kralja Džordža, Nebunia regelui George, Szaleństwo króla Jerzego, Teruffo Shel Ha-Melech George, Безумие короля Георга, Божевілля короля Георга, Лудостта на крал Джордж, 瘋狂喬治王, 英国万歳!, 神經大帝, Šílenství krále Jiřího, King George – Ein Königreich für mehr Verstand, Kral George'un Deliliği

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Madness of King George

Quotes

[Pitt has given the King some papers to sign]
George III What is this? America, I suppose.
Pitt No, sir.
George III Oh, America's not to be spoken of, is that it?
Pitt For your peace of mind, sir. But it's not America.
George III Peace of mind! I have no peace of mind. I've had no peace of mind since we lost America. Forests, old as the world itself... meadows... plains... strange delicate flowers... immense solitudes... and all nature new to art... all ours... Mine. Gone. A paradise... lost.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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