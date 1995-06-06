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Poster of Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices
6.9

Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices

, 1995
Tod für fünf Stimmen
Germany / Musical, Documentary, Crime, Biography / 18+
Poster of Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices
6.9

Synopsis

Works, legend and murders of Carlo Gesualdo, a notorious Italian composer and murderer from the 16th century.

Cast

Pasquale D'Onofrio
Salvatore Catorano
Angelo Carrabs
Milva
Self
Angelo Michele Trorriello
Raffaele Virocolo
Vincenzo Giusto
Giovanni Iudica
Walter Beloch
Principe d'Avalos
Director Werner Herzog
Writer Werner Herzog
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 59 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 6 June 1995
Release date
6 June 1995 Germany
Production Monarda Arts, Werner Herzog Filmproduktion, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Tod für fünf Stimmen, Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices, Death for Five Voices, Gesualdo - Tod für fünf Stimmen, Gesualdo ja kuoleman varjot, Gesualdo. Muerte para cinco voces, Śmierć na pięć głosów, Τζεζουάλντο, θάνατος για πέντε φωνές, Смерть на пять голосов

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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