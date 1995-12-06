Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Eliksir
5.9
Eliksir
, 1995
Eliksir
Russia / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
5.9
Cast
Svetlana Svirko
Semyon Strugachyov
Sergey Scherbin
Director
Irina Yevteyeva
Writer
Irina Yevteyeva
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
48 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
6 December 1995
Release date
6 December 1995
Russia
0+
6 December 1995
Kazakhstan
1 January 1996
USA
6 December 1995
Ukraine
Also known as
Eliksir, Эликсир
More
Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Eliksir
The Melody of String Tree
Fantasy
2020, Russia
6.0
Leyli i Medlum
Animation
2018, Russia
0.0
Arventur
Animation
2015, Russia
6.0
Malenkii tragedii
Animation
2009, Russia
0.0
Koty
Animation, Comedy
2017, Russia
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree