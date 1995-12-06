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Poster of Eliksir
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Eliksir
5.9

Eliksir

, 1995
Eliksir
Russia / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Eliksir
5.9

Cast

Svetlana Svirko
Semyon Strugachyov
Semyon Strugachyov
Sergey Scherbin
Director Irina Yevteyeva
Writer Irina Yevteyeva
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 6 December 1995
Release date
6 December 1995 Russia 0+
6 December 1995 Kazakhstan
1 January 1996 USA
6 December 1995 Ukraine
Also known as
Eliksir, Эликсир

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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