ProductionIncorporated Television Company (ITC), Planet Productions
Also known as
Doppelganger, Le double maléfique, Dualidad satánica, Alter ego, Dobbeltgængeren, Dobbeltgjengeren, Doble de muerte, Doppelgänger, Doppelganger - kaksoisolento, Doppelganger, le double maléfique, Doppelganger: El doble espectral, Doppelganger: The Evil Within, Dual Ghost, Dubbelgångaren, Dvojnik, Enigma Mortal, Gritos en la oscuridad, Lélekvesztő, Mask of Murder 2, O Amor Mata, Po drugiej stronie słońca, Podwójne wcielenie, Secreto sangriento, The Evil Within, Töte!, Φονικός έρωτας, Двойничката, Доппельгангер, Призрак-двойник, ドッペルゲンガー 憎悪の化身, 1 แตก 2 สยอง 1, Po drugiej stronie slonca, Mask Of Murder, Mask of Murder II, Mask of Murder 2 - Doppelgänger
Film rating
4.8
Rate12 votes
4.4IMDb
Quotes
Stanley WhiteYou scratch my back, I'll lick your balls!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.