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Poster of Doppelganger
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Doppelganger
4.8

Doppelganger

, 1993
Doppelganger
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Doppelganger
4.8

Cast

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Holly Gooding
George Newbern
Patrick Highsmith
Dennis Christopher
Doctor Heller
Leslie Hope
Leslie Hope
Elizabeth
Sally Kellerman
Sister Jan
George Maharis
Mike Wallace
Peter Dobson
Rob
Carl Bressler
Larry Spaulding
Dan Shor
Stanley White
Jaid Barrymore
Mrs. Gooding
Director Avi Nesher
Writer Avi Nesher
Composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 March 1993
Release date
24 April 1993 Russia 16+
1 March 1993 France
13 November 1993 Japan
24 April 1993 Kazakhstan
24 April 1993 Netherlands
22 October 1993 South Korea
26 May 1993 USA
24 April 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Production Incorporated Television Company (ITC), Planet Productions
Also known as
Doppelganger, Le double maléfique, Dualidad satánica, Alter ego, Dobbeltgængeren, Dobbeltgjengeren, Doble de muerte, Doppelgänger, Doppelganger - kaksoisolento, Doppelganger, le double maléfique, Doppelganger: El doble espectral, Doppelganger: The Evil Within, Dual Ghost, Dubbelgångaren, Dvojnik, Enigma Mortal, Gritos en la oscuridad, Lélekvesztő, Mask of Murder 2, O Amor Mata, Po drugiej stronie słońca, Podwójne wcielenie, Secreto sangriento, The Evil Within, Töte!, Φονικός έρωτας, Двойничката, Доппельгангер, Призрак-двойник, ドッペルゲンガー 憎悪の化身, 1 แตก 2 สยอง 1, Po drugiej stronie slonca, Mask Of Murder, Mask of Murder II, Mask of Murder 2 - Doppelgänger

Film rating

4.8
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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