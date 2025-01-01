Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Candyman
Poster of Candyman
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Candyman

Candyman

Candyman 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 11 September 1992
Release date
11 February 1993 Australia
12 March 1993 Brazil
24 September 1993 Denmark 15
13 January 1993 France
7 January 1993 Germany
19 March 1993 Great Britain
14 May 1993 Hungary 18
7 May 1993 Ireland
25 March 1993 Italy
10 July 1993 Japan
22 April 1993 Netherlands
10 July 1993 South Korea
16 October 1992 USA
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,795,897
Production Polygram Filmed Entertainment, Propaganda Films, Candyman Films
Also known as
Candyman, Candyman, el dominio de la mente, Bitininkas, Candyman - Terrore dietro lo specchio, Candyman: El dominio de la mente, Candyman: Le spectre maléfique, Candymans Fluch, Clive Barker's Candyman, Kampókéz, O Assassino em Série, O Mistério de Candyman, Sát Nhân Trong Gương, Şeker Adam'ın Laneti, Slatkišar, Кендимен, Кендімен, Кэндимэн, कैंडीमैन, キャンディマン, 腥風怒吼, 追命傳說
Director
Bernard Rose
Bernard Rose
Cast
Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Tony Todd
Tony Todd
Xander Berkeley
Xander Berkeley
Kasi Lemmons
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Candyman
Candyman 6.2
Candyman (2021)
The Boy 6.1
The Boy (2015)
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh 5.2
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
The People Under the Stairs 6.4
The People Under the Stairs (1991)
Pet Sematary 6.8
Pet Sematary (1989)
Hellbound: Hellraiser II 6.3
Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
Child's Play 6.7
Child's Play (1988)
Hellraiser 7.5
Hellraiser (1987)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 7.6
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Poltergeist 7.5
Poltergeist (1982)
Friday the 13th 6.3
Friday the 13th (1980)
Carrie 7.2
Carrie (1976)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
[first lines]
Candyman [Candyman narrating over the swarm of bees] They will say that I have shed innocent blood. What's blood for if not for shedding? With my hook for a hand, I'll split you from your groin to your gullet. I came for you.
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more