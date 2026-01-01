Menu
Poster of Robin Hood: Men in Tights
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Robin Hood: Men in Tights 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 28 July 1993
Release date
28 July 1993 Russia 12+
20 January 1994 Argentina
6 January 1994 Australia
17 December 1993 Czechia U
25 March 1994 Denmark
2 September 1994 Estonia
1 April 1994 Finland
15 December 1993 France
9 December 1993 Germany
17 December 1993 Great Britain
17 February 1994 Hungary
6 May 2024 Iceland 7 year age limit
17 December 1993 Ireland
18 December 1993 Japan
23 December 1993 Netherlands
25 March 1994 Norway
17 June 1994 Portugal
22 January 1994 South Korea
3 December 1993 Spain
1 April 1994 Sweden
31 December 1993 Turkey
28 July 1993 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $35,739,755
Production Brooksfilms, Gaumont
Also known as
Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Las locas aventuras de Robin Hood, Las locas, locas aventuras de Robin Hood, Bláznivý príbeh Robina Hooda, A Louca! Louca História de Robin Hood, Chàng Robin Hood, Les boges, boges aventures de Robin Hood, Robbin' the Hood, Roben ton dason: Oi iroes me ta colant, Robin des Bois: Héros en collants, Robin Hood - Helden in Strumpfhosen, Robin Hood - Karlar i trikåer, Robin Hood - männer i strumpbyxor, Robin Hood - Možje v pajkicah, Robin Hood - Un uomo in calzamaglia, Robin Hood, a fuszeklik fejedelme, Robin Hood: Bărbaţi în izmene, Robin Hood: Faceci w rajtuzach, Robin Hood: Helte i underhylere, Robin Hood: Helter i strømpebukser, Robin Hood: Heróis em Collants, Robin Hood: Mehed sukkpükstes, Robin Hood: Muškarci u tajicama, Robin Hood: sankarit sukkahousuissa, Robin Hood: The True Story, Robin Hood'un Çılgın Dünyası, Robinas Hudas. Vyrai su triko, Sacré Robin des Bois, Ρομπέν των Δασών: Οι ήρωες με τα κολάν, Робин Гуд: Мужчины в трико, Робин Худ: Мушкарци у хулахопкама, Робин Худ: Мъже в чорапогащи, Робін Гуд: Чоловік у трико, ロビン・フッド キング・オブ・タイツ, 羅賓漢也瘋狂
Director
Mel Brooks
Cast
Richard Lewis
Roger Rees
Amy Yasbeck
Cary Elwes
Cast and Crew
6.7
Goofs

In the 'Men in Tights' song-and-dance routine, at the line '...We roam around the forest looking for fights...', Dave Chappelle (Ahchoo) briefly errs in the choreography by bringing his right hand to his forehead instead of his left, then swiftly swaps hands to correct the mistake.

Quotes
Robin Hood I've come to warn you that if you do not stop levying these evil taxes, I shall lead the good people of England in a revolt against you.
Prince John And why should the people listen to you?
Robin Hood Because, unlike some other Robin Hoods, I can speak with an English accent.
[referring to the then-recent blockbuster Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, in which Kevin Costner played the role with an American accent]
