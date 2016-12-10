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Poster of The Fisher King
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Fisher King
7.3

The Fisher King

, 1991
The Fisher King
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Fisher King
7.3

Synopsis

A former radio DJ, suicidally despondent because of a terrible mistake he made, finds redemption in helping a deranged homeless man who was an unwitting victim of that mistake.

Cast

Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Jack Lucas
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Parry
Amanda Plummer
Amanda Plummer
Mercedes Ruehl
Mercedes Ruehl
Anne Napolitano
Adam Bryant
Radio Engineer
Paul Lombardi
Radio Engineer
David Hyde Pierce
Lou Rosen
Ted Ross
Limo Bum
Lara Harris
Sondra
Warren Olney
TV Anchorman
Frazer Smith
News Reporter
Director Terry Gilliam
Writer Richard LaGravenese
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 10 December 2016
World premiere 10 September 1991
Release date
10 September 1991 Russia 16+
6 February 1992 Argentina
7 November 1991 Australia
15 November 1991 Brazil 14
27 September 1991 Canada
17 January 1992 Denmark
22 November 1991 Finland
2 October 1991 France
31 October 1991 Germany
8 November 1991 Great Britain
13 January 1992 Greece
10 January 1992 Hungary
8 November 1991 Ireland
18 October 1991 Italy
11 April 1992 Japan
10 September 1991 Kazakhstan 16+
15 November 1991 Netherlands
17 January 1992 Portugal
4 September 1993 South Korea
17 January 1992 Spain
11 October 1991 Sweden
7 February 1992 Turkey
20 September 1991 USA
10 September 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $24,000,000
Worldwide Gross $41,895,933
Production Tri-Star Pictures
Also known as
The Fisher King, Pescador de ilusiones, Fisher King, König der Fischer, Король-рыбак, A halászkirály legendája, Balıkçı Kral, El rei pescador, El rey pescador, Fisher King - Le roi pêcheur, Karalius žvejys, Král' rybár, Kralj ribara, Kraljevi ribic, La leggenda del re pescatore, Le roi pêcheur, Narrkuningas, O Pescador de Ilusões, O Rei Pescador, O vasilias tis monaxias, Ο βασιλιάς της μοναξιάς, Король-Рибалка, Король-рыболов, Кралят на рибарите, Краљ рибара, फिशर किंग, フィッシャー・キング, 天涯淪落兩心知, 奇幻城市, 渔王, 天涯沦落两心知

Film rating

7.3
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7.5 IMDb
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Quotes

Parry Did you ever hear the story of the Fisher King?
Jack Lucas No.
Parry It begins with the king as a boy, having to spend the night alone in the forest, to prove his courage so he can become king. Now, while he's spending the night alone, he is visited by a sacred vision. Out of the fire appears the Holy Grail, symbol of God's divine grace. And a voice said to the boy, "You shall be keeper of the Grail, so that it may heal the hearts of men." But the boy was blinded by greater visions of a life filled with power, and glory, and beauty. And in this state of radical amazement, he felt for a brief moment not like a boy, but invincible - like God... so he reached into the fire to take the Grail, and the Grail vanished, leaving him with his hand in the fire, to be terribly wounded. Now as this boy grew older, his wound grew deeper. Until one day, life for him lost its reason. He had no faith in any man - not even himself. He couldn't love, or feel loved. He was sick with experience. He began to die. One day, a fool wandered into the castle, and found the king alone. And being a fool, he was simple-minded; he didn't see a king. He only saw a man alone, and in pain. And he asked the king, "What ails you, friend?" The king replied, "I'm thirsty - I need some water to cool my throat." So the fool took a cup from beside his bed, filled it with water, and handed it to the king. As the king began to drink, he realized his wound was healed! He looked in his hands, and there was the Holy Grail, that which he sought all of his life. And he turned to the fool and said with amazement, "How can you find that which my brightest and bravest could not?" And the fool replied, "I don't know. I only knew that you were thirsty."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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