Poster of The Favor
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 5.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Favor

The Favor

The Favor 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 29 April 1994
Release date
29 April 1994 Russia 16+
29 April 1994 Kazakhstan
29 April 1994 USA
29 April 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,134,381
Production Nelson Entertainment, Nelson Entertainment
Also known as
The Favor, Les fantasmes de Kathy, Um Favor Indecente, Un favor indecoroso, A letto con l'amico, Ân huệ, Anekpliroto pathos, Bana Bir İyilik Yap, Egy kis szívesség, El favor, Et frækt forslag, Ett farligt förslag, Gia to hatiri tou erota, Julkea Ehdotus, Przysługa, The Favor - Hilfe, meine Frau ist verliebt!, The Favour, The Indecent Favour, Un favor indecente, Usluga, Послуга, Услуга, Услугата, ブラッド・ピットのヒミツのお願い, 初戀情人
Director
Donald Petrie
Cast
Harley Jane Kozak
Harley Jane Kozak
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Larry Miller
Larry Miller
Quotes
Kathy Whiting I was kind of happy, in a miserable kind of way.
Peter Whiting Is that worse than being miserable in a happy kind of way?
