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Poster of Golos travy
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Golos travy
7.4

Golos travy

, 1992
Golos travy
Ukraine / Fantasy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Golos travy
7.4

Cast

Rayisa Nedashkivska
Rayisa Nedashkivska
Olha Sumska
Olha Sumska
Nelė Savičenko
Sergejs Tarasovs
Vladimir Minyailo
Leonid Zaslavskiy
Sergei Sevastyanov
Director Natalya Motuzko
Writer G. Glushanovsky, Natalya Motuzko, Valeri Shevchuk
Composer Vladimir Guba
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 31 August 1992
Release date
31 August 1992 Ukraine
Also known as
Golos travy, A fű hangja, Breath of Evil, The Voice of Herbs, Voice of Herbs, Голос трави, Голос травы, The Voice of the Herbs

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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