Рейтинги
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.7
The Matrix

The Matrix

The Matrix 18+
Synopsis

A computer hacker learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers.
The Matrix - trailer
The Matrix  trailer
Country Australia / USA
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 7 January 2016
World premiere 24 March 1999
Release date
14 October 2019 Russia 16+
12 April 1999 American Samoa M13
10 June 1999 Argentina
8 April 1999 Australia
3 September 1999 Austria
14 July 1999 Bangladesh
7 July 1999 Belgium
21 May 1999 Brazil
3 September 1999 Bulgaria
30 March 1999 Canada
9 December 2021 Chile
14 January 2000 China
21 May 1999 Colombia
26 August 1999 Croatia
17 June 1999 Cyprus
5 August 1999 Czechia
7 May 1999 Denmark
15 May 1999 Egypt
16 July 1999 Estonia
9 July 1999 Finland
23 June 1999 France
9 December 2021 Georgia
17 June 1999 Germany
3 December 2021 Great Britain
20 August 1999 Greece
20 May 1999 Hong Kong
5 August 1999 Hungary
25 June 1999 Iceland
3 December 2021 India
3 July 1999 Indonesia
11 June 1999 Ireland
24 June 1999 Israel
7 May 1999 Italy
11 September 1999 Japan
14 October 1999 Kazakhstan
9 June 1999 Kuwait
2 November 2024 Latvia N16
31 March 1999 Lesotho
12 March 2024 Lithuania N13
6 May 1999 Malaysia
21 May 1999 Mexico
17 June 1999 Netherlands
8 April 1999 New Zealand
9 July 1999 Norway
9 December 2021 Paraguay
19 September 2024 Peru
26 May 1999 Philippines
13 August 1999 Poland
25 June 1999 Portugal
10 September 1999 Romania
11 September 1999 Serbia
2 December 2021 Singapore
5 August 1999 Slovakia
19 August 1999 Slovenia
8 December 2021 South Africa
25 September 2019 South Korea
25 June 1999 Spain
14 July 1999 Sweden
23 June 1999 Switzerland
4 June 1999 Taiwan
21 May 1999 Thailand
3 September 1999 Turkey
30 March 1999 USA
25 July 2019 Ukraine
30 July 1999 Uruguay
17 December 2021 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $63,000,000
Worldwide Gross $473,328,167
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, Groucho Film Partnership
Also known as
The Matrix, Matrix, Matrica, Матрица, 22世紀殺人網絡, Fylkið, La matrice, La matriz, Ma Trận, Maatriks, Matorikkusu, Matrikss, Matritsa, Mátrix, Phôphan Manut Neūa Lôk 2199, Матрикс, Матрицата, Матриця, महाशक्तिमान, 매트릭스, マトリックス, 駭客任務, 黑客帝国
Director
Lana Wachowski
Cast
Keanu Reeves
Laurence Fishburne
Carrie-Anne Moss
Hugo Weaving
Cast and Crew
Sci-Fi Action Movies

Film rating

8.7
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  24
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas

Film Reviews

dj_rom 16 October 2019, 16:59
Этому фильму действительно 20 лет и он - один из многих, что разделил мир на "До" и "После". Еще один такой навскидку упомню -… Read more…
fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Мой личный лидер по количеству просмотров после "Иронии судьбы..." Рязанова (я не шучу)
Quotes
Agent Smith I'd like to share a revelation that I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species and I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment but you humans do not. You move to an area and you multiply and multiply until every natural resource is consumed and the only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You're a plague and we are the cure.
The Matrix - trailer
The Matrix Trailer
