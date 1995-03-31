Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jefferson in Paris
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Jefferson in Paris
5.8

Jefferson in Paris

, 1995
Jefferson in Paris
France, USA / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Jefferson in Paris
5.8

Cast

Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Thomas Jefferson
Greta Scacchi
Greta Scacchi
Maria Cosway
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Sally Hemings
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Patsy Jefferson
Seth Gilliam
James Hemings
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Simon Callow
Simon Callow
Michael Lonsdale
Estelle Eonnet
Polly Jefferson
Todd Boyce
William Short
Nigel Whitmey
John Trumbull
Nicolas Silberg
Monsieur Petit
Director James Ivory
Writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Composer Richard Robbins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 31 March 1995
Release date
31 March 1995 Russia 16+
19 May 1995 Italy
31 March 1995 Kazakhstan
31 March 1995 USA
31 March 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,473,668
Production Touchstone Pictures, Merchant Ivory Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Jefferson in Paris, Jefferson à Paris, Jefferson em Paris, Jefferson en París, Jefferson i Paris, Džefersonas Paryžiuje, Jefferson la Paris, Jefferson Párizsban, Jefferson u Parizu, Jefferson v Paříži, Jefferson v Parizu, Jefferson w Paryżu, O Jefferson sto Parisi, Pariisissa kaikki on toisin, Ο Τζέφερσον στο Παρίσι, Джеферсън в Париж, Джефферсон в Париже, Джефферсон у Парижі, ある大統領の情事, ジェファーソン・イン・パリ, ジェファソン・イン・パリ 若き大統領の恋, 總統的秘密情人

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Richard Cosway Friendship is but another word for an alliance with the misfortunes of others. Our own share of miseries is sufficient. Why take on those of another?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Jefferson in Paris

Surviving Picasso
Surviving Picasso Drama, Romantic, Biography
1996, USA
6.0
The Golden Bowl
The Golden Bowl Drama, Romantic
2000, USA / France / Great Britain
6.0
Howards End
Howards End Romantic, Drama
1992, Japan / Great Britain
7.0
Le Divorce
Le Divorce Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2003, France / USA
5.0
The Europeans
The Europeans Drama, Romantic
1979, Great Britain
6.0
The Padre
The Padre Drama
2018, Canada
5.0
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge Drama
1990, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Viceroy's House
Viceroy's House Drama
2016, Great Britain / India
6.0
Waiting for the Barbarians
Waiting for the Barbarians Drama
2020, USA
6.0
Amanda
Amanda Drama
2018, France
6.0
Tenderness
Tenderness Drama
2017, Italy
6.0
A Room with a View
A Room with a View Romantic, Drama
1985, Great Britain
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more