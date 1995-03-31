ProductionTouchstone Pictures, Merchant Ivory Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC)
Also known as
Jefferson in Paris, Jefferson à Paris, Jefferson em Paris, Jefferson en París, Jefferson i Paris, Džefersonas Paryžiuje, Jefferson la Paris, Jefferson Párizsban, Jefferson u Parizu, Jefferson v Paříži, Jefferson v Parizu, Jefferson w Paryżu, O Jefferson sto Parisi, Pariisissa kaikki on toisin, Ο Τζέφερσον στο Παρίσι, Джеферсън в Париж, Джефферсон в Париже, Джефферсон у Парижі, ある大統領の情事, ジェファーソン・イン・パリ, ジェファソン・イン・パリ 若き大統領の恋, 總統的秘密情人
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Richard CoswayFriendship is but another word for an alliance with the misfortunes of others. Our own share of miseries is sufficient. Why take on those of another?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.