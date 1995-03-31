Friendship is but another word for an alliance with the misfortunes of others. Our own share of miseries is sufficient. Why take on those of another?

Richard Cosway Friendship is but another word for an alliance with the misfortunes of others. Our own share of miseries is sufficient. Why take on those of another?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.