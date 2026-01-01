Menu
Poster of Lord, Forgive Us, Sinners
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lord, Forgive Us, Sinners

Lord, Forgive Us, Sinners

Lord, forgive us sinners 18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1992
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Gospodi, prosti nas, greshnykh, Lord, Forgive Us, Sinners, Господи, прости нас грішних, Господи, прости нас, грешных
Director
Artur Voytetsky
Cast
Bohdan Stupka
Bohdan Stupka
Lyubov Bogdan
Natalya Bojko
Margarita Terekhova
Margarita Terekhova
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
