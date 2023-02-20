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Poster of The Dark Half
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Dark Half
6.0

The Dark Half

, 1993
The Dark Half
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Dark Half
6.0

Synopsis

Thad Beaumont is the author of a highly successful series of violent pulp thrillers written under the pseudonym of ‘George Stark’, but when he decides to ‘kill-off’ his alter-ego in a mock ceremony, it precipitates a string of sadistic murders matching those in his pulp novels, which are soon discovered to be the work of Stark himself. Looking like a maniacal version of his counterpart, Stark is not so willing to quit the writing game – even if it means coming after Thad's wife and their baby.

Cast

Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
George Stark
Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Liz Beaumont
Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker
Julie Harris
Robert Joy
Patrick Brannan
Young Thad Beaumont
Larry John Meyers
Doc Pritchard
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
Shayla Beaumont
Christina Romero
Little Girl
Rohn Thomas
Dr. Albertson
Molly Renfroe
Hilary
Judy Grafe
Head Nurse
Director George A. Romero
Writer Stephen King, George A. Romero
Composer Christopher Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 23 April 1993
Release date
18 August 1993 France 16
10 June 1993 Germany 16
20 May 1994 Great Britain 18
6 January 1994 Portugal M/16
5 November 1993 Spain 18
23 April 1993 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,611,160
Production Orion Pictures, George A. Romero Productions
Also known as
The Dark Half, La mitad siniestra, A Face Oculta, A Metade Negra, Den andre siden, Druhé já, Halálos árnyék, Jumatatea intunecata, La meitat fosca, La metà oscura, La mitad oscura, La Part des Tenebres, La Part des ténèbres, Mørkets halvdel, Mroczna połowa, Pimeä Puoli, Stephen Kings Stark, Tamsioji pusė, Temná polovina, Temná půle, To skoteino ego, Το σκοτεινό εγώ, Мрачна половина, Темна половина, Тёмная половина, Тъмната половина, डार्क हाफ, ダーク・ハーフ, 人鬼雙胞胎, Stark - The Dark Half (1993), The Dark Half - Stephen King

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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