Thad Beaumont is the author of a highly successful series of violent pulp thrillers written under the pseudonym of ‘George Stark’, but when he decides to ‘kill-off’ his alter-ego in a mock ceremony, it precipitates a string of sadistic murders matching those in his pulp novels, which are soon discovered to be the work of Stark himself. Looking like a maniacal version of his counterpart, Stark is not so willing to quit the writing game – even if it means coming after Thad's wife and their baby.
ProductionOrion Pictures, George A. Romero Productions
Also known as
The Dark Half, La mitad siniestra, A Face Oculta, A Metade Negra, Den andre siden, Druhé já, Halálos árnyék, Jumatatea intunecata, La meitat fosca, La metà oscura, La mitad oscura, La Part des Tenebres, La Part des ténèbres, Mørkets halvdel, Mroczna połowa, Pimeä Puoli, Stephen Kings Stark, Tamsioji pusė, Temná polovina, Temná půle, To skoteino ego, Το σκοτεινό εγώ, Мрачна половина, Темна половина, Тёмная половина, Тъмната половина, डार्क हाफ, ダーク・ハーフ, 人鬼雙胞胎, Stark - The Dark Half (1993), The Dark Half - Stephen King
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Man in the HallwayWhat's going on?
George StarkMurder... You want some?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.