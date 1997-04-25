Christie So, Mi-chelle! What are you up to?

Michele Oh, okay. Um, I invented Post-Its.

Christie No offense, Michele, but how in the world did *you* think of Post-Its?

Michele Uh...

[looks across the room at Romy talking to Billy Christianson]

Romy And I thought of them completely by myself. I mean, all Michele did was say: "What about making them yellow?"

Michele [turns to the A Group] Actually I invented a special kind of glue.

Christie Oh really? Well then I'm sure you wouldn't mind giving us a detailed account of exactly how you concocted this miracle glue, would you?