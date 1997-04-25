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Poster of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
6.6

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

, 1997
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
6.6

Cast

Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Romy
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Michele
Kristin Bauer
Kristin Bauer
Kelly
Elaine Hendrix
Lisa
Mia Cottet
Cheryl
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Sandy Frink
Vincent Ventresca
Billy
Janeane Garofalo
Janeane Garofalo
Heather
Jacob Vargas
Jacob Vargas
Julia Campbell
Christie
Tate Taylor
Tate Taylor
Director David Mirkin
Writer Robin Schiff
Composer Steve Bartek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 25 April 1997
Release date
25 April 1997 Russia 16+
25 April 1997 Finland K-12
25 October 1997 France
14 August 1997 Germany
22 August 1997 Great Britain
25 April 1997 Kazakhstan
25 April 1997 Portugal M/12
25 April 1997 USA
25 April 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $29,242,902
Production Touchstone Pictures, Bungalow 78 Productions
Also known as
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Romy e Michele, Romy y Michele, Romy y Michelle, Blond og blondere, Blondiner har det sjovere, Blondit luokkakokouksessa, Buổi Họp Lớp Trung Học của Romy và Michelle, Doua tipe paguboase, Prijateljice, Prijateljici, Roma Oo'Michelle Pgishut Machzor, Romi ir Mišelė bendraklasių susitikime, Romy & Michele, Romy & Michele - Blondiner har roligare..., Romy & Michelle, Romy a Michele, Romy a Mišel, Romy és Michele - Szőkébe nem üt a mennykő, Romy et Michèle, Romy et Michelle : 10 ans après, Romy et Michelle, les reines de la soirée, Romy i Michele na zjeździe absolwentów, Romy ja Michele'i kooli kokkutulek, Romy kai Michele, Romy und Michele, Romy und Michele - Alle Macht den Blonden, Tatlı yalanlar, Ρόμι και Μισέλ: Το πάρτι της ζωής μας, Роми и Мишел, Роми и Мишель на встрече выпускников, Ромино и Мишелино школско окупљање, Ромі та Мішель на зустрічі випускників, ロミーとミッシェルの場合, 阿珠與阿花, Romy e Michelle, Romy und Michele - Hollywood wir kommen

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Christie So, Mi-chelle! What are you up to?
Michele Oh, okay. Um, I invented Post-Its.
Christie No offense, Michele, but how in the world did *you* think of Post-Its?
Michele Uh...
[looks across the room at Romy talking to Billy Christianson]
Romy And I thought of them completely by myself. I mean, all Michele did was say: "What about making them yellow?"
Michele [turns to the A Group] Actually I invented a special kind of glue.
Christie Oh really? Well then I'm sure you wouldn't mind giving us a detailed account of exactly how you concocted this miracle glue, would you?
Michele No. Um, well, ordinarily when you make glue first you need to thermoset your resin and then after it cools you have to mix in an epoxide, which is really just a fancy-schmancy name for any simple oxygenated adhesive, right? And then I thought maybe, just maybe, you could raise the viscosity by adding a complex glucose derivative during the emulsification process and it turns out I was right.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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