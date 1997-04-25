Christie
So, Mi-chelle! What are you up to?
Michele
Oh, okay. Um, I invented Post-Its.
Christie
No offense, Michele, but how in the world did *you* think of Post-Its?
Michele
Uh...
[looks across the room at Romy talking to Billy Christianson]
Romy
And I thought of them completely by myself. I mean, all Michele did was say: "What about making them yellow?"
Michele
[turns to the A Group]
Actually I invented a special kind of glue.
Christie
Oh really? Well then I'm sure you wouldn't mind giving us a detailed account of exactly how you concocted this miracle glue, would you?
Michele
No. Um, well, ordinarily when you make glue first you need to thermoset your resin and then after it cools you have to mix in an epoxide, which is really just a fancy-schmancy name for any simple oxygenated adhesive, right? And then I thought maybe, just maybe, you could raise the viscosity by adding a complex glucose derivative during the emulsification process and it turns out I was right.