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Poster of Italian Movie
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Italian Movie
4.8

Italian Movie

, 1993
Italian Movie
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Italian Movie
4.8

Cast

Michael Della Femina
Leonardo
Caprice Benedetti
Anna
Caprice Benedetti
Anna
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
Angelo
Janet Sarno
Nina
Paul Carafotes
Phillipo
Anthony Alessandro
Alfredo
Leslie Lyles
Kathy
John Ortiz
John Ortiz
Cesar
Susan Greenhill
Rose
Michael Harney
Mike
Director Roberto Monticello
Writer Eugenia Bone, Angela Sciddurlo Rago
Composer Mark J. Petracca
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 January 1993
Release date
21 October 1993 Russia 16+
1 January 1993 Germany
1 September 1994 USA PG-13
Also known as
Italian Movie, Escort Service - Lieferung frei Haus, High Stakes, Olasz film, Италиански филм, Итальянское кино

Film rating

4.8
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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