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Poster of L'autostop
5.9
Kinoafisha Films L'autostop
5.9

L'autostop

, 1991
L'autostop
USSR, Italy, Switzerland / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of L'autostop
5.9

Cast

Massimo Venturiello
Massimo Venturiello
Sandro
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Nastya
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Sasha
Giorgio Biavati
Kapo Kolladotore
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Nurse
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Telephonist
Virginia Bryant
Italian
Alessandra Baranska
Polish
Gianni Bersani
Refueler
Toti D'Aurelio
Refueler's son
Director Nikita Mikhalkov
Writer Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Italy / Switzerland
Runtime 56 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 August 1991
Release date
1 August 1991 Russia 0+
1 August 1991 USSR
Production Gamma Film (I), Studio Trite, Stylos Management Corporation
Also known as
L'autostop, Autostop, Hitch-hiking, Автостоп, Avtostop

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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