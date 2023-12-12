I'll strangle him for nine-tenths, and the last tenth will make him strong.

Dreverhaven I'll strangle him for nine-tenths, and the last tenth will make him strong.

Why don't you leave our boy in peace?

Joba Why don't you leave our boy in peace?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.