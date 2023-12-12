Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Character
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Character
7.6

Character

, 1997
Karakter
Belgium, Netherlands / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Character
7.6

Synopsis

In pre-WWII Holland, the penniless, illegitimate son of a powerful bailiff sets out to become a lawyer as he spends a lifetime struggling to prove his worth to his relentlessly spiteful father.

Cast

Jan Decleir
Dreverhaven
Fedja van Huêt
Fedja van Huêt
Katadreuffe
Betty Schuurman
Joba
Tamar van den Dop
Lorna Te George
Victor Löw
De Gankelaar
Pavlik Jansen op de Haar
Jacob 12 jaar
Hans Kesting
Jan Maan
Lou Landré
Rentenstein
Bernard Droog
Stroomkoning
Frans Vorstman
Inspecteur de Bree
Director Mike van Diem
Writer Mike van Diem, Ferdinand Bordewijk, Laurens Geels, Ruud van Megen
Composer Paleis van Boem
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 17 April 1997
Release date
7 January 1999 Czechia U
17 April 1997 Netherlands 16
1 January 1999 South Korea 15
17 April 1997 USA
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $623,983
Production First Floor Features, Almerica Film
Also known as
Karakter, Character, Carácter, Характер, Caráter, Character - Bastardo eccellente, Character - miehen kuva, Charakter, Charakteris, Karaktären, Moiraios haraktiras, Znacaj, Μοιραίος χαρακτήρας, キャラクター 孤独な人の肖像, 角色

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 12 December 2023

Quotes

Joba Why don't you leave our boy in peace?
Dreverhaven I'll strangle him for nine-tenths, and the last tenth will make him strong.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more