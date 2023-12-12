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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Character
7.6
Character
, 1997
Karakter
Belgium, Netherlands / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.6
Synopsis
In pre-WWII Holland, the penniless, illegitimate son of a powerful bailiff sets out to become a lawyer as he spends a lifetime struggling to prove his worth to his relentlessly spiteful father.
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Cast
Jan Decleir
Dreverhaven
Fedja van Huêt
Katadreuffe
Betty Schuurman
Joba
Tamar van den Dop
Lorna Te George
Victor Löw
De Gankelaar
Pavlik Jansen op de Haar
Jacob 12 jaar
Hans Kesting
Jan Maan
Lou Landré
Rentenstein
Bernard Droog
Stroomkoning
Frans Vorstman
Inspecteur de Bree
Director
Mike van Diem
Writer
Mike van Diem
,
Ferdinand Bordewijk
,
Laurens Geels
,
Ruud van Megen
Composer
Paleis van Boem
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
1997
World premiere
17 April 1997
Release date
7 January 1999
Czechia
U
17 April 1997
Netherlands
16
1 January 1999
South Korea
15
17 April 1997
USA
Budget
$4,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$623,983
Production
First Floor Features, Almerica Film
Also known as
Karakter, Character, Carácter, Характер, Caráter, Character - Bastardo eccellente, Character - miehen kuva, Charakter, Charakteris, Karaktären, Moiraios haraktiras, Znacaj, Μοιραίος χαρακτήρας, キャラクター 孤独な人の肖像, 角色
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 12 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Joba
Why don't you leave our boy in peace?
Dreverhaven
I'll strangle him for nine-tenths, and the last tenth will make him strong.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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