Saffet I want to tell you this. Yes. Maybe I am a failure. You are fed up with me being discontented. I think I've got no talent for anything. And I've got nothing to give other than my blood. My youth is being wasted like a useless cigarette end. I've got no home, no friends, no job. I wasted my best years stuck in this town. My manhood and my heart are melting away before my eyes.