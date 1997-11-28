Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Town

The Town

Kasaba 18+
Synopsis

The story of a family living in a small godforsaken town in Turkey seen through the eyes of children and dealing with the growing complexity when one becomes an adult.
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 28 November 1997
Release date
16 August 2023 France
28 November 1997 Turkey
Production NBC Film
Also known as
Kasaba, The Small Town, A kis falu, A Pequena Cidade, Mali grad, Mažasis miestas, Miasteczko, The Town, Η μικρή πόλη, Το χωριό, Городок, Посёлок, 小镇
Director
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Cast
Emin Ceylan
Fatma Ceylan
Muzaffer Özdemir
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
