ProductionRaffaella De Laurentiis Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Dračí život Bruce Lee, Dragón: la vida de Bruce Lee, A sárkány - Bruce Lee élete, Cuộc Đời Lý Tiểu Long, Draakon Bruce Lee lugu, Dračí život Bruca Leeho, Dragão: A História de Bruce Lee, Dragão: A Vida de Bruce Lee, Dragon - Bruce Leen tarina, Dragon - Die Bruce Lee Story, Dragon - historien om Bruce Lee, Dragon - La storia di Bruce Lee, Dragon : L'Histoire de Bruce Lee, Dragón, la vida de Bruce Lee, Dragon: I zoi tou Bruce Lee, Dragon: L'histoire de Bruce Lee, Dragon: La Historia de Bruce Lee, Dragon: Legenden om Bruce Lee, Dragon: Η ζωή του Μπρους Λη, Dragonul: Viata lui Bruce Lee, Drakonas. Briuso Li istorija, Ejder: Bruce Lee Efsanesi, Smok: Historia Bruce'a Lee, Zmaj: Priča o Brusu Liju, Дракон: История Брюса Ли, Дракон: Историята на Брус Лий, Дракон: Історія Брюса Лі, ドラゴン ブルース・リー物語, 李小龍傳, 李小龙传奇, ドラゴン/ブルース・リー物語, Dragon - The Bruce Lee Story
Film rating
7.0
Rate11 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
Bruce LeeThe key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.