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Poster of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
7.0

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

, 1993
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
USA / Action, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
7.0

Cast

Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly
Linda Lee
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Bill Krieger
Jason Scott Lee
Jason Scott Lee
Bruce Lee
Michael Learned
Vivian Emery
Nancy Kwan
Gussie Yang
Lim Kay Tong
Philip Tan
Ric Young
Bruce's Father
Wang Luoyong
Yip Man
Sterling Macer Jr.
Jerome Sprout
Sven-Ole Thorsen
The Demon
Director Rob Cohen
Writer Robert Clouse, Linda Lee Cadwell, Edward Khmara, John Raffo
Composer Randy Edelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 7 May 1993
Release date
24 June 1993 Australia
29 July 1993 Czechia 12+
16 July 1993 Denmark 15
23 June 1993 France
17 June 1993 Germany
22 October 1993 Great Britain
30 July 1993 Hungary
20 August 1993 Italy
3 December 1993 Mexico
19 August 1993 Netherlands
7 May 1993 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $63,513,743
Production Raffaella De Laurentiis Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Dračí život Bruce Lee, Dragón: la vida de Bruce Lee, A sárkány - Bruce Lee élete, Cuộc Đời Lý Tiểu Long, Draakon Bruce Lee lugu, Dračí život Bruca Leeho, Dragão: A História de Bruce Lee, Dragão: A Vida de Bruce Lee, Dragon - Bruce Leen tarina, Dragon - Die Bruce Lee Story, Dragon - historien om Bruce Lee, Dragon - La storia di Bruce Lee, Dragon : L'Histoire de Bruce Lee, Dragón, la vida de Bruce Lee, Dragon: I zoi tou Bruce Lee, Dragon: L'histoire de Bruce Lee, Dragon: La Historia de Bruce Lee, Dragon: Legenden om Bruce Lee, Dragon: Η ζωή του Μπρους Λη, Dragonul: Viata lui Bruce Lee, Drakonas. Briuso Li istorija, Ejder: Bruce Lee Efsanesi, Smok: Historia Bruce'a Lee, Zmaj: Priča o Brusu Liju, Дракон: История Брюса Ли, Дракон: Историята на Брус Лий, Дракон: Історія Брюса Лі, ドラゴン ブルース・リー物語, 李小龍傳, 李小龙传奇, ドラゴン/ブルース・リー物語, Dragon - The Bruce Lee Story

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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