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Poster of Nautilus
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Nautilus
6.1

Nautilus

, 1990
Nautilus
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nautilus
6.1

Cast

Leonid Lyutvinsky
Rimma Latypova
Yelena Starostina
Valeriy Barinov
Valeriy Barinov
Nikita Vysotsky
Nikita Vysotsky
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Director Vladimir Shamshurin
Writer Svyatoslav Tarakhovsky
Composer Aleksandr Sidmak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1990
Production Goskino, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Nautilus, Наутилус

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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