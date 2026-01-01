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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Nautilus
6.1
Nautilus
, 1990
Nautilus
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Leonid Lyutvinsky
Rimma Latypova
Yelena Starostina
Valeriy Barinov
Nikita Vysotsky
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Director
Vladimir Shamshurin
Writer
Svyatoslav Tarakhovsky
Composer
Aleksandr Sidmak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1990
Production
Goskino, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Nautilus, Наутилус
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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